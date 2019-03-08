QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Reading.

Liam Kelly 6 - Made two great stops in the first half but looked shaky at times and came too far off his line for Reading's opener.

Angel Rangel 6 - Looked solid before being replaced at half-time.

Toni Leistner 5 - Sloppy in possession and could have done better for both of Reading's goals, letting George Puscas run off him for the first and losing a challenge for the second.

Yoann Barbet 6 - Competent display from the central defender.

Ryan Manning 7 - Again a real threat going forward. Put in some great crosses which really should have been capitalised on.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Could have used the ball better but performed his defensive duties well.

Josh Scowen 5 - Failed to really make his mark on the game.

Ebere Eze 6 - Unusually quiet game from the youngster but did lay off Nahki Wells for the opener.

Ilias Chair 6 - Also failed to really trouble the Reading defence before he was replaced.

Nahki Wells 8 - Good finish to open the scoring for QPR and found Jordan Hugill with a great flick-on for his side's second. Pivotal in the key moments of the game.

Jordan Hugill 7 - Scored with a bit of luck and had another couple of good chances to score.

Subs:

Todd Kane 6 - Active down the right hand side but his end product could have been better.

Luke Amos 6 - Plenty of energy off the bench.

Pugh 5 - Didn't really have time to make an impact.