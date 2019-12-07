QPR 2 Preston 0: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-0 win over Preston.

Joe Lumley 7 - Made a superb one-handed save in the second half and looked confident.

Todd Kane 7 - Defended well and also impressed with some good passing, particular his through ball to Bright Osayi-Samuel-Samuel in the first half.

Grant Hall 7 - Solid performance from the captain who coped well against the Preston attack and made some good interceptions.

Toni Leistner 7 - Made some good tackles and used his physical strength well to stop Preston's forwards.

Ryan Manning 7 - Impressive defensive display from the left-back and offered creativity going forward.

Geoff Cameron 8 - Superb pass over the top of the defence to set up Ebere Eze for the first goal and was very tidy in possession as the lone defensive midfielder.

Bright Osayi-Samuel-Samuel 7 - Troubled Preston with his pace but had a quiet second half.

Marc Pugh 7 - Guilty of some loose passes but showed good desire to win the penalty for QPR in the second half.

Ebere Eze 9 - Fantastic display again from Eze who caused problems all game long. Did well to keep his cool and convert his follow-up effort in the first half to open the scoring and added a fine penalty in the second.

Nahki Wells 6 - Gave the ball away poorly at times and was quiet in front of goal.

Jordan Hugill 6 - Missed a couple of good chances for his side.

Substitutes:

Josh Scowen 6

Luke Amos N/A