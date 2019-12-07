QPR 2 Preston 0: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 20:15 07 December 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-0 win over Preston.
Joe Lumley 7 - Made a superb one-handed save in the second half and looked confident.
Todd Kane 7 - Defended well and also impressed with some good passing, particular his through ball to Bright Osayi-Samuel-Samuel in the first half.
Grant Hall 7 - Solid performance from the captain who coped well against the Preston attack and made some good interceptions.
Toni Leistner 7 - Made some good tackles and used his physical strength well to stop Preston's forwards.
Ryan Manning 7 - Impressive defensive display from the left-back and offered creativity going forward.
Geoff Cameron 8 - Superb pass over the top of the defence to set up Ebere Eze for the first goal and was very tidy in possession as the lone defensive midfielder.
Bright Osayi-Samuel-Samuel 7 - Troubled Preston with his pace but had a quiet second half.
Marc Pugh 7 - Guilty of some loose passes but showed good desire to win the penalty for QPR in the second half.
Ebere Eze 9 - Fantastic display again from Eze who caused problems all game long. Did well to keep his cool and convert his follow-up effort in the first half to open the scoring and added a fine penalty in the second.
Nahki Wells 6 - Gave the ball away poorly at times and was quiet in front of goal.
Jordan Hugill 6 - Missed a couple of good chances for his side.
Substitutes:
Josh Scowen 6
Luke Amos N/A