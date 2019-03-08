QPR 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Dreadful error costs Rangers victory

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 Middlesbrough 2

A shocking error from striker Nahki Wells ensured the points were split between QPR and Middlesbrough at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With Rangers leading 2-1, Wells attempted to pass back to goalkeeper Joe Lumley but his ball was intercepted by Britt Assombalonga who cooly converted.

Daniel Ayala thought he had given Middlesbrough the lead after heading in a free-kick after just two minutes but was denied by the linesman's flag, much to the anger of the Boro players.

Less than two minutes later, Assombalonga burst through on goal but was prevented a shot by a last-ditch Lee Wallace tackle, with appeals for a penalty being waved away.

QPR's first real attack came when Ryan Manning played in Ebere Eze, who could only shoot into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Paddy McNair had an ambitious effort from a free-kick on 13 minutes, which almost caught out returning goalkeeper Joe Lumley but landed on the roof of the net.

The away side's early pressure continued as Marvin Johnson crossed to Marcus Tavernier, who could only direct his header straight at Lumley.

But Rangers had a good chance to take the lead on 18 minutes when Manning drilled a cross into the path of Luke Amos, whose effort was well blocked in front of goal.

Boro deservedly had the lead on 23 minutes when Howson beat Manning down the right and delivered a cross into Assombalonga, who got down well to head past Lumley.

But Rangers responded instantly when Manning and Ilias Chair combined well with the latter playing in Wells, who slotted past Darren Randolph to bring the scores level.

The R's looked to take the lead before half-time and very nearly did when Manning headed Eze's free-kick towards goal, only for Randolph to make a great save.

Mark Warburton's side did have the lead a minute before half-time when Grant Hall was given time to direct his header from a corner towards goal.

Randolph was able to get a hand to the ball but it bounced back off Howson and into the net to send Rangers in at the break with a 2-1 lead.

Middlesbrough had the chance to equalise from a free-kick in a dangerous position soon after the restart but Lewis Wing's powerful effort went well over.

On the hour mark, Manning had a powerful strike tipped over the bar by Randolph before Johnson's tame effort was saved by Lumley at the other end.

Boro continued to look for a way back into the game as Assombalonga cut in on his right foot and curled an effort round the post.

But an awful mistake on 70 minutes allowed the away side back into the game as Wells' back-pass to Lumley was intercepted by Assombalonga, who cooly dinked over the goalkeeper to level the scores.

Rangers went in search of an instant response again as substitute Jordan Hugill's shot was deflected wide before Hall headed straight at Randolph from the resulting corner.

Wells then forced Randolph tip over on 78 minutes before Eze called the keeper into action again a minute later with a powerful shot of his own.

Lumley was forced to tip a curling corner over the bar on 85 minutes but Rangers went close to taking the lead again when Hugill met Todd Kane's deep cross at the back post but headed wide.

Eze shot straight at the wall from a free-kick in the last chance of the game as both sides took a point.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Cameron, Hall, Wallace, Manning, Amos, Ball, Eze, Chair, Wells

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Howson, Fry, Ayala, Friend, Johnson, Wing, McNair, Tavernier, Fletcher, Assombalonga

Attendance: 14,404