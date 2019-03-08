QPR 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Four things we learned

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett discusses four key talking points from the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Defensive record must improve

The 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough means Rangers have now conceded at least twice in their last eight league games and have still not kept a clean sheet. Boro's opening goal was poor defending again as Ryan Manning was beaten out wide and despite having three centre-backs, Britt Assombalonga was able to meet the cross to beat Joe Lumley. Mark Warburton has built a side capable of scoring a lot of goals but basic defensive errors and a lack of organisation are costing the R's massively.

Unforced errors still holding Rangers back

Boro looked a threat in the game but with 20 minutes left, it looked as though QPR would get back to winning ways before the international break. That was until Nahki Wells' awful back-pass was intercepted by Assombalonga, who finished past Lumley. These type of unforced errors, which we've seen too often this season, have cost the R's a lot of points and need to stop if the R's want to progress.

Main decisions go QPR's way

After recent poor decisions which have gone against Rangers, most notably the penalty call in the Brentford defeat, the major decisions seemed to go in favour of Warburton's side today. After two minutes, Daniel Ayala scored a header which was ruled out for offside but was a questionable call. Shortly after, Lee Wallace brought down Assombalonga in the box and was lucky not to give away a penalty. Rangers were owed a bit of luck but did not make the most of it.

Chair a creative spark

There's no doubting the potential and quality of Ilias Chair, but recent games have seen him go under the radar. However, in the hour he was on the pitch against Boro, the youngster impressed and got a fine assist for Wells' opener. Warburton has shown a lot of faith in the Moroccan and he certainly repaid that faith with his performance.Though with the competition in the squad, he will certainly need to maintain that level going forward.