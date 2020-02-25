QPR 2 Derby 1 - Rangers climb up the table thanks to winner from Chair

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Derby.

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 Derby County 1

Derby County's Martyn Waghorn scores his side's first goal of the game against QPR.

Ilias Chair struck a late winner for QPR as they picked up a 2-1 victory at the expense of Derby County at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Grant Hall's superb first-time finish had put Rangers ahead in the first half before Martyn Waghorn rise high to head home from a corner.

But Chair scored just minutes after coming on following some fine work from Ebere Eze to secure all three points for his side.

Mark Warburton made just one change to his starting 11, bringing in Todd Kane at right-back in place of Angel Rangel.

Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball (left) and Derby County's Max Lowe battle for the ball.

The first chance of the game came the way of Derby as Matthew Clarke flashed a volley over the bar from a corner.

Rangers threatened on nine minutes when Bright Osayi-Samuel won the ball on the right and played in Jordan Hugill who picked out Ebere Eze in the middle, however he could only find the gloves of goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Yoann Barbet went close on 20 minutes as he curled a 25-yard free-kick narrowly wide of the target.

Moments later, both Dom Ball and Geoff Cameron saw ambitious efforts from distance fly harmlessly wide of Hamer's goal.

But on 26 minutes, the away side went the closest they had come as Waghorn fired just over inside the box after being found by Max Lowe's pinpoint cross.

The R's took the lead in superb fashion on 34 minutes when the ball bounced off a Derby defender and into the path of Hall in the box, with the defender hitting a sweet first time effort off the underside of the bar and in.

But County were level two minutes before the break as Waghorn rose above everyone and headed into the far corner past Liam Kelly from Max Bird's corner as the sides went in level.

After Kane saw yellow for a foul on Waghorn, the striker was then booked himself at the start of the half for an off the ball incident involving Ryan Manning early in the second half.

Kelly was then forced to tip over Tom Lawrence's dipping cross as the Rams sought to take the lead for the first time in the game.

And moments later, Yoann Barbet made a superb tackle to deny Waghorn a shot at goal after the striker went through.

Just after the hour mark, Hugill was replaced by wide-man Jack Clarke in a switch which also saw Osayi-Samuel move up top.

Marc Pugh was then denied at the back post after getting on the end of a cross, with Hamer getting down well to save.

Pugh was then brought off in place of Ilias Chair and the youngster had an immediate impact off the bench.

Eze intercepted Wayne Rooney's cross-field ball before driving forward to play a delightful pass into Chair who powered the ball past Hamer with 15 minutes remaining.

Rangers had two quickfire chances for a third as Barbet headed over from Manning's free-kick before the latter crossed for Chair who poked an effort straight at Hamer from a couple of yards out.

But Derby threatened when Waghorn used his strength to receive a long ball forward but could only shoot straight at Kelly while under pressure.

And the Rams had two golden chances in quick succession as Lawrence first saw an effort deflect just wide of the post before Kelly pulled off a superb point blank save.

With just seconds left, Waghorn had a superb opportunity to snatch a point when the ball fell to him in space in the box with time to set himself but curled a powerful effort wide of the goal as Rangers held on.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Hall, Cameron, Pugh, Hugill, Eze, Ball, Manning, Osayi-Samuel, Barbet

Derby: Hamer, Wisdom, Shinnie, Waghorn, Lawrence, Marriott, Clarke, Lowe, Rooney, Davies, Bird

Attendance: 11,669