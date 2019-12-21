QPR 2 Charlton 2: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 20:46 21 December 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.
Joe Lumley 6 - Made a couple of decent saves when called upon.
Todd Kane 6 - Fairly quiet performance from the right-back.
Toni Leistner 6 - Won his aerial duels and made some good challenges but didn't anticipate Naby Sarr's run in behind for Charlton's second.
Grant Hall 6 - Needed to do more to prevent Lyle Taylor from tapping in Charlton's first goal but made some good interceptions.
Ryan Manning 6 - Didn't really do a lot wrong but wasn't involved as much as usual.
Geoff Cameron 6 - Opened the scoring with a smart first-time finish but his poor header let Charlton snatch a point right at the end.
Luke Amos 6 - Solid display before he was replaced with ten minutes left.
Ebere Eze 7 - Regularly involved in QPR's positive bits of play and was a real threat when running at the Charlton defence.
Marc Pugh 7 - Great movement to tap in Rangers' second goal, though could have done better on a couple of occasions with the ball.
Nahki Wells 4 - An afternoon to forget for the striker. Headed onto the bar from close range before missing a one-on-one when he had all the time in the world to pick his spot.
Jordan Hugill 6 - Caused problems with his physicality but wasted a couple of decent chances.
Substitutes:
Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Superb impact off the bench. Set up Pugh for his goal and was a real threat out wide.
Josh Scowen 5 - Came on late in the game and wasn't really involved.
Ilias Chair 5 - Again, introduced late on and didn't really have an impact.