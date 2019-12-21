QPR 2 Charlton 2 - Late Sarr equaliser denies Rangers victory

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 Charlton Athletic 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A late equaliser from Naby Sarr ensured QPR were denied all three points at home to Charlton as they drew 2-2.

The R's had the lead early on when Ebere Eze's free-kick was not cleared properly by Charlton, allowing Geoff Cameron to finish from close range.

But the two sides could have been level again straight from the kick-off when Joe Lumley pulled off a fine save to deny Lyle Taylor, who was back in the Addicks' starting 11 for the first time since August.

Jordan Hugill tried his luck on 13 minutes but his strike from distance after cutting in from the left flew harmlessly wide of the goal.

Rangers should have had a second on 14 minutes when Eze whipped in a ball to the back post for Hugill to nod down to Nahki Wells but the striker's header from a couple of yards out hit the crossbar.

Wells wasted another golden chance to put his side two up when he latched onto a poor back-pass, went one-on-one with Dillon Phillips and despite having time to pick his spot, hit it at the goalkeeper who managed to make the save.

Eze's strike from range was then claimed easily by Phillips on 25 minutes.

Charlton then opted to make a tactical change as Ben Purrington was replaced by Jason Pearce and were much-improved from then on.

Though Hugill went close to doubling his side's advantage ten minutes later as he chested the ball down and volleyed from the edge of the box, with his effort deflecting just wide of the post.

And from the resulting corner, Grant Hall glanced a header wide of the goal.

Joe Lumley was called into action three minutes later as he got down well to stop Conor Gallagher's strike on goal.

Rangers were guilty of giving the ball away inside their own half on a number of occasions at the end of the first half and were almost punished when Taylor glanced a header wide of the goal.

But despite Charlton's pressure at the end of the half, Rangers were able to preserve their one-goal lead at the break.

QPR had a couple of dangerous moments early on in the second half as a counter-attack was stopped when Ryan Manning's pass was intercepted and Hugill's attempted pass when he was in a good shooting position was cleared.

Eze's effort on 54 minutes was well saved by Phillips and as Rangers tried to follow in on the rebound, a foul was given.

But it was the away side who found the net two minutes later when Taylor turned in substitute Albie Morgan's powerful strike towards goal.

Eze tried to respond instantly for the home side but Phillips was comfortably able to save his effort at goal from out wide.

But the R's had the lead again with 20 minutes remaining as substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel beat his man down the right and picked out Pugh to tap home from a couple of yards out.

The Addicks had two great opportunities to level soon after however as Taylor headed onto the bar from close range before Doughty then flashed an effort wide after driving into the box as the away side sought an equaliser.

But danger man Osayi-Samuel had an effort tipped wide on 77 minutes before Phillips was called into action again to deny Eze's curling strike from distance.

Hugill fired over on 85 minutes after some quick feet from Osayi-Samuel before the former headed over from Manning's cross.

Rangers fans appealed for a penalty late on when Hugill went down under substitute Adedeji Oshilaja's challenge but nothing was given.

And in the dying seconds, Cameron's poor header went back into his own box allowing Naby Sarr to finish past Lumley and level the scores.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Leistner, Manning, Cameron, Pugh, Amos, Eze, Hugill, Wells

Charlton: Phillips, Matthews, Purrington, Lockyer, Taylor, Gallagher, Leko, Pratley, Bonne, Sarr, Doughty

Attendance: 16,166