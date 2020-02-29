QPR 2 Birmingham City 2 - Hogan double denies Rangers three points

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 Birmingham City 2

Scott Hogan came back to haunt his former manager Mark Warburton as he bagged a double in a 2-2 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Hogan, who was managed by Warburton at Brentford, had put the away side ahead in the first half but Marc Pugh and Jordan Hugill struck at the start of the second to put the R's in front.

With nine minutes left however, Hogan headed in a late equaliser to ensure the points were shared.

Mark Warburton was forced to make a late change to his starting 11 with Grant Hall injured in the warm-up, meaning Conor Masterson took his place, while Angel Rangel also returned to the first team.

The first real chance of the game fell the way of Birmingham as Lukas Jutkiewicz got his head on Marc Roberts' cross but failed to trouble Liam Kelly as the ball floated harmlessly wide.

And the Blues could have taken the lead on 12 minutes when Daniel Crowley found Scott Hogan with his cross but the striker could only put his free header wide.

Rangers thought they had gone one up on 19 minutes as Bright Osayi-Samuel showed quick feet before finding Angel Rangel, who crossed for Jordan Hugill to tap in but it was disallowed for offside.

Birmingham had the lead on 25 minutes when Hogan latched onto Maxime Colin's long ball forward before taking it past Kelly and seeing it over the line.

Conor Masterson took the striker out on the goal-line to try and deny him but it was too little to late, with the defender then receiving treatment before returning to the pitch.

Three minutes later there were cries for a handball when a City player stooped low to try and head the ball clear but instead made contact with his hand, though the referee was unconvinced.

Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Bright Osayi-Samuel shooting into the side-netting four minutes before the break while under pressure.

But the R's failed to find an equaliser before half-time and went in at the break a goal down.

Six minutes after the restart the R's drew level when Ebere Eze's free-kick was nodded down by Hugill into the path of Pugh, who tapped in from close range.

And four minutes later it was 2-1 to the home side as Osayi-Samuel played a neat one-two with Eze before picking out Hugill in the box, who rushed in to finish past Lee Camp.

Eze shot wide on 64 minutes after receiving the ball with his back to goal before Jeremie Bela found the gloves of Kelly with an ambitious strike from distance.

Barbet shot straight at Camp on 77 minutes as Rangers looked to put the game beyond Birmingham's reach.

Kelly got across well to save Marc Roberts' header moments later but Birmingham had their equaliser when Gary Gardner flicked a corner towards the back post and Hogan was there to finish for his second of the afternoon.

With five minutes to go, Eze had a great chance to put his side back in front when he got on the end of a ball over the top and tried to dink the ball over Camp but the goalkeeper denied him.

Warburton's side continued to press for a winner with penalty appeals first being waved away as substitute Ilias Chair went down before Osayi-Samuel stung the palms of Camp and Eze had an effort blocked.

But City went close to winning it in stoppage time as Masterson slid in to deny Hogan a third when he was through on goal.

Barbet was a relieved man moments later when his clearance fell straight to Hogan, with the defender then diving in on the striker but despite shouts for a penalty the referee was unconvinced.

Chair shot over from a free-kick after five minutes of added time as both sides took a point.

Attendance: 14,113

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Cameron, Ball, Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Pugh, Hugill

Birmingham: Camp, Pedersen, Roberts, Dean, Colin, Sunjic, G Gardner, Crowley, Bela, Jutkiewicz, Hogan