QPR 1 Swansea City 3 - Rangers suffer back-to-back defeats

Championship: QPR 1 Swansea City 3

QPR were beaten for the second game in a row as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to high flying Swansea City.

The R's found an equaliser in the second half after going behind in the first but a Borja Baston penalty and header from substitute Sam Surridge were enough to hand Rangers a first home defeat of the season.

The first opening came after four minutes when Ebere Eze did well to beat his man down the left and found space for a shot which rolled harmlessly across the penalty area.

Swansea had their first opportunity of the game on nine minutes through Jay Fulton, who shot well over the bar from outside the box.

Rangers could have gone ahead on 12 minutes when Ryan Manning picked out Jordan Hugill from a corner, who controlled well with his chest but volleyed just over the bar.

Freddie Woodman was forced to make a good stop on 19 minutes to tip Ebere Eze's low drive round the post.

Joe Lumley was then called into action for the first time two minutes later as he got a hand to Bersant Celina's curling shot.

The Swans then took the lead on 28 minutes when Matt Smith lost the ball to Andre Ayew in midfield, who played in Celina to burst into the box and finish past Lumley.

QPR tried to find a way back into the game and nearly picked out Jordan Hugill in the box from crosses on several occasions but Steve Cooper's side defended well.

The R's struggled to find too many clear openings in the first half and went in at the break a goal behind.

Josh Scowen had the first attempt of the second half on 57 minutes as his low drive from range flew narrowly wide of the post.

Substitute Ilias Chair should have put his side ahead on 59 minutes when Pugh skipped his way into the box and found the winger who hit the ball straight at Woodman from a few yards out.

The home side found their equaliser on 66 minutes when some lovely build up play gave Chair the chance to pick out Hugill, who glanced his header into the far corner.

But Rangers were level for just four minutes before Yoann Barbet slid in and brought Jordon Garrick down in the box.

Striker Borja Baston made no mistake from the spot as he powered his penalty down the middle to give the Swans the lead.

Todd Kane went close to an equaliser on 75 minutes when his effort from inside the box was parried out by Woodman, with the full-back then making a mess of his second shot on the rebound and firing wide.

But the away side found a third ten minutes from time through substitute Sam Surridge who headed in from close range after being found by Ayew.

QPR team: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Cameron, Amos, Smith, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill