QPR 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - Rangers exit FA Cup at fourth round stage

Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against QPR. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

FA Cup: Queens Park Rangers 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball. Picture: PA Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball. Picture: PA

QPR's FA Cup run came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Morgan Fox profited from a lapse in concentration from a throw-in in the first half to score before two goals in added time of the second half, the first from Sam Winnall and then from R's forward Nahki Wells, completed the scoring.

R's boss Mark Warburton made seven changes for the game which included returns for Jordan Hugill, Toni Leistner and Ryan Manning, while Jack Clarke came in for his first start.

Jacob Murphy had the first effort of the game on four minutes, firing an effort well over the bar from distance.

Rangers struggled in the early period of the game as Marc Pugh saw his strike blocked after being teed up by Ilias Chair before Murphy went close at the other end, forcing Joe Lumley into a good save at his near post.

On 22 minutes, Jordan Rhodes went very close to connecting with a header from Murphy's cross but Lumley managed to clear, with QPR countering quickly resulting in Pugh eventually driving a powerful effort wide of the post.

Todd Kane did well to clear Moses Odubajo's intended ball for Kadeem Harris nine minutes later before Conor Masterson got across well to tackle Murphy when he raced through.

It was the away side who had the lead three minutes before the break when the QPR defence completely switched off from a throw-in, allowing Fox to find space down the left and shoot, with Lumley getting a touch to the effort but failing to keep it out.

The troublesome Harris curled an effort into the hands of Lumley right before the half-time whistle blew as the R's went in at the break one goal down.

Murphy whipped in a dangerous ball at the start of the second half but no Owls player was alert enough to get on the end of it.

The R's again struggled to threaten Wednesday and on 65 minutes, Warburton introduced Bright Osayi-Samuel for Clarke in an effort to change the game.

A minute later, Ebere Eze found space to shoot but Cameron Dawson gathered easily.

Osayi-Samuel's substitution sprung QPR into life as he first laid off Kane a few yards out who scuffed an effort wide before Osayi-Samuel did the same for Chair, who fired a low shot wide.

Rangers had another superb chance on 71 minutes as Kane's through ball picked out Hugill but the striker missed the target with his strike after setting himself up with a good touch.

Osayi-Samuel continued to threaten as his low, driven cross found Eze whose shot was well-blocked by goalscorer Fox before the attacker had an effort saved by Dawson after driving into the box.

Substitute Wells, who came on to a great reception from the home support after reported interest in him from Bristol City and Nottingham Forest this week, tried a dipping free-kick with six minutes left but Dawson gathered with ease.

Pugh appealed for a penalty with two minutes remaining when he went down under a challenge in the box after receiving the ball from Leistner but the referee waved his, and the supporters', shouts away.

Wednesday added another in added time when substitute Adam Reach picked out Sam Winnall in the box from out wide to finish low past Lumley.

But almost instantly Rangers found the net when Wells rounded Dawson and finished calmly, though it proved not to be enough as the R's exited the FA Cup at the fourth round stage.

Attendance: 11,871