QPR 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Lumley 5 - Could have done better to keep out the first goal having got a good hand to it, while a mix-up with Conor Masterson almost gifted Wednesday a second.

Todd Kane 5 - Kareem Harris caused him real problems throughout the game and although some of his passing was good, his defending was not.

Toni Leistner 6 - Strong in the air as per usual and made some good interceptions to cut out dangerous crosses. Caught too high up for Sheffield's second.

Conor Masterson 6 - Did not look out of place in the first team again. Made some good challenges including one on Jacob Murphy when he raced into the box.

Ryan Manning 5 - Like Kane, he struggled to cope with the man he was up against in Jacob Murphy as his poor positioning almost cost QPR on a couple of occasions. However, he did offer an attacking threat.

Dom Ball 6 - Was put under a lot of pressure on the ball but showed good strength and pace to keep hold of it on a number of occasions. Could have been better at disrupting the play.

Ebere Eze 6 - Very quiet for most of the game until the introduction of Bright Osayi-Samuel, when he seemed to burst into life, but missed a couple of good chances that came his way.

Jack Clarke 5 - Not a good first start in blue and white for the youngster, who often took too many touches and lost the ball in good positions.

Marc Pugh 6 - Like a few others, he should have done better with his chances and didn't really impose himself on the game.

Ilias Chair 6 - Had a couple of good chances but failed to make them count, though was again comfortable on the ball and helped his side going forward.

Jordan Hugill 5 - Largely ineffective and wasted a great opportunity to draw his side level in the second half.

Substitutes

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Changed the game for his side. His pace was exactly what QPR needed and he created several good chances for his team-mates to score.

Nahki Wells 7 - Did what he does best, score. Superb finish to pull one back for his side after rounding the goalkeeper when his misplaced pass fell to him.

