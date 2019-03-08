QPR beaten by Rotherham despite Osayi-Samuel goal

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Sky Bet Championship: Queens Park Rangers 1 (Osayi-Samuel 85) Rotherham United (Ajayi 71, 90+5)

Queens Park Rangers were left to rue conceding another late goal after being beaten by Semi Ajayi’s stoppage-time header in a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship loss at home to relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

QPR boss Steve McClaren made four changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Stoke City.

Darnell Furlong, Joel Lynch, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze all returned to the starting XI, while Josh Scowen, Pawel Wzolek and Nahki Wells dropped to the bench with Grant Hall suspended.

The Rs nearly opened the scoring in the ninth when Massimo Luongo’s ball found Tomer Hemed in the box, but forward’s header was kept out by Millers stopper Marek Rodak.

That, though, proved to be a rare shot of goal from either side in a cagey first half that ended goalless.

Both teams continued to struggle to carve out clear-cut chances in the second half, but that changed when QPR fell behind in the 71st minute.

Rotherham’s Semi Ajayi chanced his arm from 20 yards, with his low shot flying into the back of the net.

The Rs went close to pulling one back five minutes wide, but substitute Wells shot narrowly wide after being found by Jake Bidwell.

With five minutes remaining, the Loftus Road outfit drew level when Osayi-Samuel found the target.

Bidwell and replacement Wszolek combined to find the winger, who duly applied the finish from six yards.

With the Rs seemingly on course for a point, they were dealt a blow in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Ajayi headed home to hand the Millers all three points.

QPR will look to move on swiftly from the defeat, with a trip to Hull City to come on Saturday.

QPR (4-4-1-1): Lumley; Furlong, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell; Osayi-Samuel, Luongo, Cousins (Shodipo 72), Freeman; Eze (Wszolek 80); Hemed (Wells 72).

Subs: Ingram (GK), Cameron, Scowen, Manning.

Rotherham (4-1-4-1): Rodak; Vyner, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock; Ajayi; Taylor, Towell (Crooks 64), Wiles (Jones 90+1), Newell (Forde 83); Smith.

Subs: Price (GK), Palmer, Yates, Williams.

Referee: David Webb.

Attendance: 10,854.