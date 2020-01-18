QPR 1 Leeds 0 - Wells scores again as Rangers see off second placed Leeds

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells celebrates scoring against Leeds.

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 1 Leeds United 0

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is mobbed by team mates after saving the penalty of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford

Nahki Wells' fifth goal in three games handed QPR a 1-0 win over Leeds at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Wells tapped in from close range after Ebere Eze's free-kick deflected into his path before Leeds missed a penalty in the second half.

Kalvin Phillips then saw red with only a couple of minutes remaining for a challenge on Geoff Cameron.

Young defender Conor Masterson was given his first Championship start after impressing in the FA Cup win over Swansea and off the bench in the defeat to Brentford, while new signing Jack Clarke was named on the bench against his former club.

Ebere Eze looked dangerous early on as he got to the byline and tried a low cross into the box but goalkeeper Kiko Casilla managed to claim.

On eight minutes, Patrick Bamford attempted an ambitious effort when he robbed Cameron of the ball and tried to lob Liam Kelly from the halfway line but the ball went well wide.

Four minutes later, Wells was presented with the chance to shoot inside the box after being teed up by Bright Osayi-Samuel but the striker missed the ball.

Casilla was then called into action to palm away Luke Amos' effort at goal before the R's defence did well to block an effort at goal from close range by Bamford.

Kelly was given a nervous moment on 18 minutes as the ball deflected just over the bar following from a Leeds free-kick.

But on 20 minutes, Rangers had the lead when a superb run from Osayi-Samuel won his side a free-kick close to goal, before Eze's shot deflected into the path of Wells who tapped in from close range.

The ball appeared to hit Wells on the hand, though there was little the striker could do about it, with the Leeds players appealing for the goal to be disallowed.

Five minutes later, Kelly was called into action to save low at his near post from Bamford before Ilias Chair shot wide of the target at the other end.

Both sides then wasted good chances as Wells failed to make a good enough connection with the ball after being found by Eze from a free-kick, before Bamford went through at the other end and shot over.

Kelly got down well to save Phillips' free-kick as the R's took a one-goal lead in at the break.

Liam Cooper headed over from Phlillips' corner in the first chance of the second half before Jack Harrison got above Todd Kane at the back post on 52 minutes but could only nod wide from Luke Ayling's cross.

Bamford then also headed wide just before the hour mark as Marcelo Bielsa's side looked for a way back into the game.

And on 61 minutes, Leeds were awarded a penalty when Bamford went down under Kelly's challenge.

Bamford took the penalty himself but his effort to Kelly's left lacked power and the keeper got down well to tip it past the post.

Shortly after, Phillips volleyed towards the back post with Harrison unable to get the vital touch towards goal.

Grant Hall then had the chance to shoot from a few yards out after the ball fell to him from a free-kick but after chesting it down, Leeds just about managed to make the challenge.

Jack Clarke was brought on for his debut but soon after, Bamford headed wide at the back post.

Leeds went close again with ten minutes to go as Lee Wallace gave away a free-kick in a dangerous position after bringing down Helder Costa, with Hernandez stepping up and curling his effort narrowly past the post.

Wells then went close at the other end two minutes later, firing over from close range after being found by Kane's cross.

Things went from bad to worse for Leeds with just two minutes left of normal time as Phillips saw a straight red for a heavy sliding challenge on Cameron.

Eze then shot over in added time before substitute Ezgjan Alioski headed wide at the back post as Rangers picked up all three points.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Wallace, Hall, Cameron, Amos, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Wells, Masterson

Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Bamford, Dallas, Costa, Hernandez, Harrison, Phillips, Klich