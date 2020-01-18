Search

QPR 1 Leeds 0: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 19:03 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 18 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel gets between Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and Pablo Hernandez. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel gets between Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and Pablo Hernandez. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 1-0 Championship win over Leeds United.

Liam Kelly 8 - Made a great save from Patrick Bamford's penalty and commanded the area well.

Todd Kane 6 - Sometimes guilty of losing the ball and missing his challenges.

Grant Hall 8 - Led by example, constantly heading and clearing crosses into the box.

Conor Masterson 8 - A fine league debut for the young defender who was alert to any danger, kept things simple and brought the ball out of defence brilliantly.

Lee Wallace 7 - Leeds often attacked down the right side of the pitch but Wallace coped well, though his mistake in bringing down Helder Costa almost allowed Leeds to equalise from a free-kick.

Geoff Cameron 7 - Really got stuck into the Leeds midfield and made some strong challenges.

Luke Amos 7 - Tireless performance from the on-loan midfielder, constantly chasing down the ball and linked up the play well before being replaced.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Magnificent in the first half and it was his run that led to the free-kick which Nahki Wells eventually scored from. Leeds resorted to putting three men on him to stop him.

Ebere Eze 7 - Showed his usual confidence on the ball and contributed to some positive attacking play.

Ilias Chair 7 - Used his pace and passing ability well and created some dangerous moments for his side.

Nahki Wells 7 - Did well to follow in Eze's free-kick and score but squandered a couple of good chances to extend the lead.

