QPR 1 Huddersfield Town 1 - Late equaliser from Grant Hall salvages a point for Rangers

Championship: QPR 1 Huddersfield Town 1

A late equaliser gave QPR a point in their first home game of the Championship season against Huddersfield Town.

Grant Hall headed in a Ryan Manning free-kick seven minutes from time to cancel out Karlan Grant's penalty early in the second half.

Just two minutes in, Adama Diakhaby managed to find his way through on goal after a wonderful run and took a tumble in the penalty area, however the referee judged him to have dived and booked him.

Rangers had their first chance of the game on six minutes when Ebere Eze burst into the box and shot low at Grabara, who pulled off a good save.

Four minutes later, Eze was involved in the action again as he played through Bright Osayi-Samuel whose effort was tipped over from a tight angle.

But the home side had a huge let off on 12 minutes when Josh Scowen lost the ball in his own half, resulting in Joe Lumley having to make two very good saves to deny the Terriers.

Hugill was the next to try his luck for QPR as he found space on the edge of the box but could only fire an effort over the bar.

The striker had another chance on 25 minutes when he was picked out by Angel Rangel but again could not find the target with his header.

Alex Pritchard found himself in space outside the box ten minutes later and drove a low effort at goal but Lumley produced a smart save.

There were cries for a red card from the QPR fans as Juninho Bacuna tackled Ryan Manning dangerously three minutes before the end of the half but he escaped with a yellow.

Town took the lead shortly after the restart, with half time substitute Elias Kachunga involved straight away to race through on goal.

Yoann Barbet got the wrong side of his man and brought him down from behind, with Grant then making no mistake from the spot as he shot to Lumley's right.

Ilias Chair was introduced on 52 minutes and was involved almost instantly, forcing Grabara into a decent save before Cameron had an effort blocked.

Rangel found space on the right on 67 minutes and fired an effort across goal but into the hands of Grabara.

Some good build-up play from QPR three minutes later presented Eze with a chance to shoot and his effort deflected up in the air and bounced in front of the goal line, before a free-kick was given for Huddersfield.

Osayi-Samuel went extremely close to equalising for the R's on 76 minutes as his curling effort from range flew just over the bar.

Eze then laid a free-kick off to Chair on 79 minutes, whose teasing ball to the back post was almost met by Hugill.

But QPR did find an equaliser seven minutes from time when captain Hall rose highest to power home a header from Ryan Manning's free-kick.

Osayi-Samuel had a header go wide from close range on 86 minutes, before Eze ran into space but could not get any power behind his effort from outside the box.

Some late pressure from the R's was dealt with by Huddersfield as both teams shared the spoils.