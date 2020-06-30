Championship: QPR 1 Fulham 2

Fulham's Cyrus Christie shoots against QPR PA Wire/PA Images

Cyrus Christie’s first league goal for Fulham earned Scott Parker’s men a Championship promotion lifeline in a 2-1 win at QPR.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill scores against Fulham Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill scores against Fulham

The Republic of Ireland full-back’s thundering 25-yard drive sealed a stuttering Fulham’s first points since the league resumption, following defeats by Brentford and Leeds.

But QPR suffered a third successive defeat, having already gone down against Barnsley and Charlton since restarting their Championship campaign.

The hosts got off to a flying start as Jordan Hugill headed them into a first-minute lead to hand Fulham a shock, but Harry Arter forced an equaliser amid a Liam Kelly error before Christie’s stunner settled the argument.

West London promotion rivals Brentford extended their 100 per cent record since the league’s resumption to three matches with a 3-0 victory at Reading, leaving Fulham sweating on a return to winning ways.

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) celebrates his goal against Fulham Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) celebrates his goal against Fulham

And they struggled again for large swathes of this Loftus Road clash, with QPR hugely unfortunate to wind up empty-handed.

Ryan Manning’s late header from a corner struck the bar, with Marek Rodek beaten all ends up.

Fulham boss Parker will doubtless snatch this result with no questions asked on the night – but with plenty of improvement required in the days and weeks ahead.

Parker’s men must still face promotion rivals Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and West Brom in a testing run-in, and the ex-England midfielder will need no explanation of the upsurge in form that is now required.

Fulham's Harrison Reed challenges Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning Fulham's Harrison Reed challenges Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning

The hosts were ahead almost before Fulham had touched the ball.

Bright Osayi-Samuel laid off to Manning and the full-back stood up a hanging cross into the six-yard box where Hugill towered over the hapless Tim Ream and nodded neatly into the bottom of the net.

You may also want to watch:

Fulham needed almost 20 minutes to find their feet, with Harrison Reed eventually striking a post with a half-volley from distance.

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron controls the ball against Fulham Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron controls the ball against Fulham

Kelly should have saved the ugly effort and was reprieved by a post but the Rangers stopper had no such luck when Arter struck from 20 yards and his low effort squirmed home.

Mark Warburton’s men finished the half the stronger, however, and should have been back in front when Osayi-Samuel conjured a perfect cut-back from the left flank.

Luke Amos raced on to a ball that was positively begging to be buried, but blazed wildly over when placement would have done the trick.

The lurking Ebere Eze had given way to the onrushing Amos, and was immediately and obviously kicking himself for the unselfish act.

Fulham's Harry Arter and Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (right) battle for the ball Fulham's Harry Arter and Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (right) battle for the ball

As the half dwindled out, Hugill chested down, spun goalwards and lashed towards the top corner from 20 yards, but Rodak was able to tip over the bar.

Anthony Knockaert saw a curled effort tipped away by Kelly after the break, before Michael Hector headed the resulting corner straight at the home goalkeeper.

For large swathes Rangers appeared to be pushing the harder for a winner, but one crisp strike was all it took for that to change.

Full-back Christie latched on to the ball 30 yards out, trotted forward five more and hammered the ball cleanly into the net.

Fulham's Harry Arter and Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) battle for the ball Fulham's Harry Arter and Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) battle for the ball

This time QPR keeper Kelly had absolutely no chance, as Fulham’s Coventry-born defender produced the decisive moment.

QPR: Kelly, Kakay, Cameron, Barbet, Kane (Shodipo 80), Ball (Chair 90), Amos, Manning, Eze, Osayi-Samuel (Oteh 80), Hugill.

Unused subs: Lumley, Rangel, Masterson, Bettache, Gubbins, Clarke.

Referee: Gavin Ward.