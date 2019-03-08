QPR 1 Brentford 3 - Bees claim west London derby bragging rights over Rangers

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (right) battle for the ball. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 1 Brentford 3

A double from in-form attacker Ollie Watkins handed QPR a derby day defeat against Brentford at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ollie Watkins' first half header was cancelled out by returning captain Grant Hall's goal but Said Benrahma struck from the spot after what looked to be a soft penalty call.

Watkins then added another in what was almost the last kick of the game to hand his side all three points.

QPR did threaten on nine minutes when Bright Osayi-Samuel picked up the ball on the left and drove into the box before shooting straight at David Raya.

But the away side who had a great opportunity to take the lead on 16 minutes when Liam Kelly got down well to save Bryan Mbeumo's one-on-one before claiming Watkins' follow up header.

Ilias Chair then had a go from 25 yards out for Rangers but his effort flew well wide of the target.

Benrahma shot from the edge of the box moments later but Kelly was able to save easily.

But it was the Bees who took the lead on 23 minutes when Christian Norgaard drove forward before passing to Mbeumo out wide, who found Watkins with his cross to head past Kelly.

QPR found chances difficult to come by as Brentford continued to threaten with pace going forward.

And the Bees went in at the break with a deserved one-goal lead.

But Mark Warburton's side came out for the second half with a point to prove as Nahki Wells forced Raya into a great save, tipping his header round the post.

And from Ebere Eze's resulting corner, Rangers went level as returning captain Hall headed home past Raya.

The away side went in search of an instant response as Benrahma looked to bend one into the far corner but missed the target.

Thomas Frank's side then went level just before the hour mark when Josh Scowen was adjudged to have tripped Mbuemo inside the box, though there looked to be little contact.

Brentford's star man Benrahma stepped up and found the top corner with his spot-kick to put his side ahead.

And he could have had another a few minutes later when he burst through on goal before his one-on-one was excellently stopped by Kelly.

Eze shot straight at Raya from the edge of the box on 65 minutes as Rangers searched for another equaliser.

Though the Bees continued to cause QPR problems as Kelly palmed away a volley from Dasilva.

Chair curled a shot wide on 73 minutes but Brentford looked to add to their tally as Kelly produced another good save, this time from Watkins' low strike inside the box.

Chair was involved again on 83 minutes when he struck a powerful effort at Raya, which the keeper was equal to.

Eze then shot at Raya just before the 90 minutes were up but Brentford rounded off the win in style when substitute Mathias Jensen squared to Watkins to tap home at the back post before the whistle was blown.