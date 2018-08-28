Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Championship: QPR 0 Reading 0

PUBLISHED: 18:16 29 December 2018

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Reading ended QPR’s winning run, drawing 0-0 at Loftus Road to give new boss Jose Gomes his first Sky Bet Championship point.

Rangers defender Toni Leistner went closest to breaking the deadlock, twice hitting the bar.

Captain Leistner blasted against the woodwork after Reading had failed to clear Luke Freeman’s corner 10 minutes before half-time.

And the German was denied again late on, this time when his deflected shot bounced up on to the bar after Reading could only half-clear Freeman’s right-wing cross.

However, struggling Reading, in their second game under Gomes, were the better side for much of the match.

QPR, chasing a fourth consecutive victory and potentially a place in the top six, sorely missed Massimo Luongo in midfield.

Already without the injured Geoff Cameron, Rangers could also be without Luongo for as many as seven matches because of his involvement with Australia at the Asian Cup.

They struggled in his absence as Reading passed the ball around with ease at times, especially during a one-sided first-half spell prior to Leistner rattling the upright.

The Royals also made a lively start to the second half, with John Swift lifting a free-kick onto the top of the net shortly before Modou Barrow was denied by a point-blank save by Rs keeper Joe Lumley after exchanging passes with Garath McCleary inside the penalty area.

Rangers responded by dominating the final quarter of the match and had a decent appeal for a penalty waved away after Nahki Wells went down under a challenge from Andrew Rinomhota while attempting to latch onto Freeman’s pass.

Wells then volleyed wide of the near post from an awkward angle after being set up by Tiago Ilori’s weak back-header.

As Rangers continued to press, Royals keeper Anssi Jaakkola saved at the feet of Pawel Wszolek, who was sent through by a fabulous pass from Ebere Eze.

Wells then sent a first-time shot over after being found by a low corner from Freeman, who was increasingly influential for Rangers in the second half.

Freeman was denied by a fine save from Jaakola, who dived to keep out the playmaker’s spectacular volley shortly before Leistner struck the bar for the second time.

The visitors remained a threat on the counter-attack and in the final seconds Lumley dived to his left to push away a shot from substitute Danny Loader.

Reading are now without a win in nine league games but Gomes can take plenty of encouragement from their performance, although their lack of a cutting edge up front was always evident.

Most Read

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

Five men are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Stonebridge drug dealer who sold heroin and cocaine in Buckinghamshire

Adam Naili has been jailed for four years (Pic: Thames Valley Police)

Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

Williams Way. PIcture: Google

Northwick Park Hospital team fulfil dying man’s wish to visit the seaside

Laza Kekic and wife Joan in Brighton

Kenton schoolgirl winning design makes it onto the Mayor of London’s Christmas card

Diza D�Silva, from St Gregory�s Catholic Science College, won the Mayor of London's Christmas Card Competition

Most Read

Thousands turn out for Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police block entrances at illegal rural rave and arrest two suspected drug drivers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager injured following fall on busy road

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘She had that gift of people wanting to follow her creed’ - Tributes to Lady Somerleyton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR manager McClaren felt absence of Massimo was a factor in Reading stalemate

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Championship: QPR 0 Reading 0

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Southern League: Harrow 3 Kings Langley 4

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New Year’s Honours: Wembley grandmother Vera Schaufeld made MBE for services to Holocaust Education

Vera Schaufeld made MBE in Queen's New Years Honours for services to Holocaust Education. Picture: Vera Schaufeld

New Year’s Honours: Brent health chief and hospital’s gambling addiction expert made CBE and OBE

Claire Murdoch CBE and Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists