Search

Advanced search

Carabao Cup: QPR 0 Portsmouth 2

PUBLISHED: 23:54 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:54 28 August 2019

QPR manager Mark Warburton (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA)

QPR manager Mark Warburton (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Goals from John Marquis and Marcus Harness gave Sky Bet League One Portsmouth victory at QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Championship side Rangers had most of the possession and created a number of chances in the second-round clash.

But Marquis' 76th-minute penalty put Pompey ahead and Harness sealed their win five minutes later.

Marquis tucked away the resulting spot-kick after being brought down by Toni Leistner.

And worse followed for the hosts when Ross McCrorie sprinted past Leistner on the left and laid the ball across to Harness, who applied the finish.

Marc Pugh had missed a great chance for QPR early in the second half, heading straight at Craig MacGillivray from Ryan Manning's cross.

QPR dominated large spells of the first half and almost scored a brilliant early goal.

You may also want to watch:

A lovely team move started by keeper Liam Kelly - left out of the Scotland squad in favour of MacGillivray - led to Ilias Chair playing in Jan Mlakar, whose ball across the face of goal just evaded Bright Osayi-Samuel at the far post.

However, for all their neat approach play, Rangers were unable to break the deadlock and Pompey took full advantage after Leistner's rash challenge.

QPR's miserable night was summed up when a goal was initially given after Ebere Eze fired into the net in injury time.

But the effort was disallowed for offside after referee Ross Joyce consulted his assistant.

QPR manager Mark Warburton accused his side of complacency, saying: "Not good enough, simple as that. No excuses. We didn't deserve to go through.

"In the first 20-25 minutes we were very comfortable - probably too comfortable. We looked very good and then in truth we got complacent and sloppy.

"Portsmouth grew into the game and in the second half we flattered to deceive. We had lots of possession but that's irrelevant because we never really troubled them.

"They then got the penalty and that changed it."

Most Read

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Hamilton musical stars drop by at Harlesden school’s police-run summer camp

Newman Catholic College pupils hang out with stars from musical Hamilton at their school's police summer camp. Picture: Susan Grace

Most Read

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Hamilton musical stars drop by at Harlesden school’s police-run summer camp

Newman Catholic College pupils hang out with stars from musical Hamilton at their school's police summer camp. Picture: Susan Grace

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Carabao Cup: QPR 0 Portsmouth 2

QPR manager Mark Warburton (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Save the Queensbury: Battle to save the historic pub is now in the hands of a government inspector – again

Draft design of what a new Queensbury Pub might look like (Picture: Quatro)

Onlookers line the streets for colourful parade celebrating Kingsbury Temple’s fifth anniversary

Female dancers part of the parade to celebrate Kingsbury Termple's fifth anniversary. Picture: David Nathan

South Kilburn campaigners bring colourful objections to community centre destruction to the Town Hall

South Kilburn protesters decend on Brent Civic Centre with objections to demolishing Rumi's Cave HQ, Carlton Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists