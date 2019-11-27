QPR 0 Nottingham Forest 4 - R's well beaten at home as Wallace sees red

Nottingham Forest's Tobias Figueiredo scores the opening goal against QPR. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 0 Nottingham Forest 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against his old side Nottingham Forest after Lee Wallace was handed a straight red in the second half.

Tobias Figueiredo gave the away side the lead heading into half-time before Wallace was sent off for bringing down Joe Lolley five minutes after the restart.

Forest then added three late goals through Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Alfa Semedo to pick up the win.

The first shot of the game came when Ryan Manning curled a free-kick over the bar after Ebere Eze was fouled.

Forest then had their first opportunity on the ten-minute mark when Manning's loose pass fell to Lewis Grabban, who could only shoot straight at Joe Lumley from outside the box.

But the away side did have the lead when Figueiredo got above everyone to nod in a corner kick at the back post.

Manning then shot well over for Rangers two minutes later from just inside the box.

Nahki Wells was presented with the ball on the right hand side of the penalty area shortly before the half-hour mark following a mistake in the Forest back-line but goalkeeper Brice Samba did just enough to stop his effort.

The Reds could have made it two a few minutes later when Sammy Ameobi flicked an effort towards goal from a couple of yards out after being picked out by Joe Worrall but could not get enough on the effort, allowing Lumley to claim.

Manning tried his luck again on 34 minutes with his effort from outside the box being punched away by Samba before appeals for a penalty after Luke Amos went down were waved away.

Ilias Chair was then picked out by Manning in the box and had an effort tipped wide by Samba.

Moments later, Chair burst into the box and despite having Wells in the middle, opted to shoot but his strike was easily saved by Samba.

The first chance of the second half fell to Chair, who curled the ball well wide from inside the box.

But Rangers were dealt a huge blow five minutes into the second half when Wallace was adjudged to have pulled down Lolley when through on goal, which looked to be a harsh decision.

Two minutes later, Matty Cash went into the book for a late challenge on Manning despite the home supporters' appeals for another red to be shown.

Rangers responded well to going a man down and almost had an equaliser when substitute Josh Scowen, who was also booked after coming on, headed Todd Kane's cross into the side-netting.

Jack Robinson's low, powerful drive was then deflected wide for a corner as the away side looked to extend their lead.

Wells had his swerving free-kick beaten away by Samba before Figueiredo went close to scoring again as his header was cleared off the line by Scowen.

But Forest put the game to bed with ten minutes remaining as Ameobi crossed to Grabban to tap in at the back post.

Wells saw his ambitious volley fall narrowly wide of the post soon after before Joao Carvalho flicked a header over from a corner.

The away side added another when Carvalho burst into the box, dodged a challenge and beat Lumley, despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Alfa Semedo then struck in added time when Lumley parried a shot into the path of Ameobi, who squared to his team-mate to tap in.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Leistner, Wallace, Manning, Amos, Ball, Eze, Chair, Wells

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Cash, Figueiredo, Worrall, Robinson, Watson, Silva, Adomah, Lolley, Ameobi, Grabban

Attendance: 12,937