QPR 0 Nottingham Forest 4: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 4-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Joe Lumley 4 - Unconvincing again. Could have done more to prevent Forest's opening goal, was unable to keep out the third despite getting a hand to it and spilled a shot which resulted in the fourth goal.

Todd Kane 5 - Gave the ball away too often and could have done better for both the first and second goals, though did manage to put in a couple of decent crosses, one of which Josh Scowen almost scored from.

Grant Hall 5 - Needed to do more to try and block the cross for the second goal and was also guilty of losing Alfa Semedo who tapped in the fourth goal.

Toni Leistner 4 - Poor positional awareness was a contributing factor in Forest's three late goals and missed a header which led to Lee Wallace being sent off.

Lee Wallace 4 - Sent off in the second half after being adjudged to have brought down Joe Lolley when running through on goal.

Ryan Manning 6 - QPR's most threatening player in the first half and put in some dangerous crosses.

Dom Ball 5 - Too static and did not use the ball effectively enough. Also committed himself too much for Joao Carvalho's goal, which contributed to him being able to run into the box.

Luke Amos 6 - Average first half performance and made way for Jordan Hugill at half-time due to a change of tactics.

Ebere Eze 6 - Tried to make things happen and played some nice passes for his team-mates, though was caught in possession too often.

Ilias Chair 5 - Should have squared for Nahki Wells in the first half but had a poor shot saved instead and did not make the most of the positions he found himself in.

Nahki Wells 5 - Had a couple of decent efforts including a volley in the second half which went just wide but was not involved as much as he should have been.

Substitutes:

Jordan Hugill 6 - Put himself about and brought some energy to the Rangers attack but did not make much of an impact.

Josh Scowen 5 - Picked up a yellow card early on in the second half and missed a header which would have brought his side level. Also beaten too easily by Carvalho for the third goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 5 - Brought on late in the game and didn't really have time to make an impact.