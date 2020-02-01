QPR 0 Bristol City 1 - R's fail to make chances count as Diedhiou header hands Robins victory

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 0 Bristol City 1

Famara Diedhiou's first-half header was enough to hand Bristol City all three points against QPR on Nahki Wells' return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Wells made his most recent appearance for the R's in last Friday's FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday but was named on the bench for the Robins after signing for them on Thursday from Burnley.

But it was one of his new team-mates that struck the important goal after the R's had given the ball away as Mark Warburton's side missed several good opportunities in the second half.

Diedhiou tested Liam Kelly in the opening minute when he curled into the goalkeeper's hands following a neat one-two with Jamie Paterson.

Diedhiou again threatened on eight minutes with a much better chance, dancing his way through the QPR defence before forcing Kelly into a smart low save.

And on the third attempt, the striker put his side in front as Jack Hunt intercepted Grant Hall's pass towards Ebere Eze to cross for his team-mate, who produced a superb diving header to beat Kelly.

The R's looked for a response as Lee Wallace prodded a cross-shot wide of the far post on 21 minutes.

But the away side continued to threaten as Jay Dasilva's shot from the edge of the box was well-blocked out for a corner.

Bright Osayi-Samuel tried to push his side on with a couple of dangerous runs down the right but the R's struggled to create any real chances as Diedhiou shot over at the other end just after the half-hour mark.

With five minutes left in the half, Ilias Chair saw his strike inside the box well blocked before Hall headed wide just after.

Rangers went the closest they had come a minute before the break when Osayi-Samuel teed up Jordan Hugill, who was off-balance but managed to direct his shot just wide of the top corner from a difficult angle.

But the Robins took a comfortable one-goal lead in at the break.

Eze was the first to try his luck in the second half, shifting the ball onto his right foot before firing well wide of the target from distance.

Conor Masterson went close soon after, nodding wide from Eze's crossed free-kick from out wide.

The R's continued to put the away side under pressure as Chair's effort deflected off Ashley Williams and out for a corner before Hugill found space at the far post from a corner and saw his downward header cleared over the bar.

Wells came on to face his former side just after the hour mark, while the away side also brought on Pedro Pereira for Jack Hunt as Warburton introduced Marc Pugh for Luke Amos.

And the former R's man went close on 68 minutes, flicking a header over the bar from Han-Noah Massengo's cross before Kelly got down well to tip Diedhiou's acrobatic effort past the post.

The dangerous Diedhiou got in again with 16 minutes left but under pressure, his effort lacked power allowing Kelly to claim.

Moments later, Osayi-Samuel turned Dasilva inside the box but could only lash his powerful shot over the bar.

The R's let two more good chances go to waste late on as Pugh missed his follow-up effort after Osayi-Samuel's cross was punched into the air by Bentley before Hugill's header from a few yards out was tipped wide by the goalkeeper moments later.

Rangers supporters appealed for a penalty late on as Osayi-Samuel went down under a challenge but the referee instead blew for a free-kick the other way.

Jack Clarke looked lively after being introduced from the bench and laid off Pugh to shoot in the box but he took a touch and the ball got away from him.

And in added time, Clarke's teasing ball went without a touch before Olamide Shodipo shot wide from close range as the Robins secured the win.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Hall, Masterson, Wallace, Ball, Amos, Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze, Hugill

Bristol City: Bentley, Hunt, Dasilva, Baker, Smith, Diedhiou, Weimann, Eliasson, Paterson, Williams, Massengo

Attendance: 13,713