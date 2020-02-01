QPR 0 Bristol City 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 1-0 Championship defeat to Bristol City.

Liam Kelly 7 - Was called into action on a few occasions, mostly from Famara Diedhiou, and made some good saves.

Todd Kane 6 - Got forward well from right-back but his passing sometimes lacked accuracy and he wasted possession.

Grant Hall 6 - Risky pass out to Ebere Eze led to the first goal and he failed to get back to properly mark Diedhiou.

Conor Masterson 6 - Steady display from the young defender but Diedhou caused real problems for him and defensive partner Hall all game.

Lee Wallace 7 - Very tidy display from the left-back who won his tackles and was good in possession.

Dom Ball 6 - Slightly off the pace in the first half as Bristol City got past him on the counter-attack.

Luke Amos 6 - Struggled to make a proper impact on the game but at the same time, did not really put a foot wrong.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 6 - Showed his pace on a number of occasions to beat Jay Dasilva but could not make the opposition pay when in good positions.

Ilias Chair 6 - Plenty of positive running from Chair who tried to drive his team forward but he often lacked the end product.

Ebere Eze 6 - Should have done more to receive Hall's pass which led to the goal and did not cause any real problems.

Jordan Hugill 5 - The striker failed to make his chances count and should have put the ball in the back of the net.

Substitutes:

Marc Pugh 5 - Found himself in some good positions to shoot but did not make them count.

Jack Clarke 7 - Very lively after being brought on for Chair and put in some excellent crosses which could have led to an equaliser.

Olamide Shodipo N/A