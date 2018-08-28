Smith targets more FA Cup memories ahead of QPR’s trip to Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers forward Matt Smith netted twice as Oldham Athletic shocked Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2013 (pic: Martin Rickett/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Striker was part of Oldham Athletic side that reached fifth round in 2013, netting twice in a shock win over Liverpool

Matt Smith will wish to create more FA Cup memories this weekend when Queens Park Rangers visit Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth in the fourth round.

The Rs have reached this stage for the first time since 2013 after beating Leeds United in the previous round – the first time this century they had won an FA Cup tie without the need of a replay.

It’s fair to say Smith himself has better recent cup pedigree than QPR, having been a part of the Oldham Athletic side that reached the fifth round in 2013.

The attacker scored twice in a shock victory at home to Liverpool in the fourth round, before netting a 95th-minute equaliser for the Latics to force a replay against Everton in the fifth.

Smith was on target again in the replay, but Oldham went on to lose 3-1 at Goodison Park.

The memories of that run remain something Smith cherishes and he hopes to add to that with the west Londoners this season.

“Any game, where it’s in the league or cup, is important and the FA Cup is a fantastic tournament, one which has changed my life really,” said the 29-year-old.

“It’s something I will always look forward too, whether it’s against Portsmouth or whoever.

“QPR haven’t got a good recent tradition in cups, so hopefully that’s something we can change and have a good run.

“I’m well aware what a good cup run for a team’s morale having been involved in some really great FA Cup runs. It would be great to replicate that here.”

Smith could be handed a rare start for QPR at Portsmouth this weekend having scored in a 4-1 home loss to Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship last Saturday.

The attacker came on the bench in that game, a role he has had to become accustomed to this term given the form over Nahki Wells and Ebere Eze.

The former Fulham man says it has been tough not to start regularly, but says there is no extra pressure to impress when coming off the bench.

“The pressure I put on myself is always going to be there, whether I’m playing regularly or I’m not,” he added.

“It makes it largely difficult when you’re only getting two-minute, five-minute or seven-minute cameos as the window of opportunity to impress is relatively small.

“When you get an extended bit of time, like I did against Preston, you just have to do your best to do anything to leave an impression.”