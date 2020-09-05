Search

Advanced search

Carabao Cup: Plymouth 3 QPR 2

PUBLISHED: 14:43 05 September 2020

PA Sport

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Plymouth’s London-born summer signing Frank Nouble scored a brilliant volley as Ryan Lowe’s Argyle rallied to upset Championship side QPR in the Carabao Cup first round.

Rangers took just 68 seconds to score as Ryan Manning headed home from a pinpoint Ilias Chair cross.

But Argyle, who hit the post through George Cooper, replied when on-loan Blackpool striker Ryan Hardie set up midfielder Joe Edwards to sweep home past Joe Lumley after 32 minutes.

And the newly promoted League One side went 2-1 up in the 55th minute when Danny Mayor beat his marker and smashed home from inside the box.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors’ response was immediate with a thumping Osman Kakay drive beating Michael Cooper.

Cooper made superb saves to deny Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel before central defender Scott Wootton came to the keeper’s assistance to clear Aramide Oteh’s goalbound shot off the line.

Wootton again cleared off the line when substitute Paul Smyth’s effort beat Cooper and came off the post with 15 minutes remaining.

Three minutes later former Colchester striker Nouble met Conor Grant’s pacy cross with a first time aerial volley to secure Argyle the win.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Dickie, Masterson, Manning, Ball (Bettache 77), Carroll (Smyth 64), Amos, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh (Shodipo 77). Unused subs: Kane, Wallace, Kelly, Gubbins.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Brent 2019

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Alperton man finds Mexican black kingsnake while moving his dog’s bed

Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake under his Labrador Rio's bed

Kilburn photographer wins BJP Portrait of Britain Award with powerful shot of Black Lives Matter protest

Award winning Kilburn photographer Brunel Johnson

‘Don’t let residents pay price for virus’ Brent Council tells government

A mocked-up invoice for money Brent Council is calling on the government to pay for services during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Brent 2019

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Alperton man finds Mexican black kingsnake while moving his dog’s bed

Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake under his Labrador Rio's bed

Kilburn photographer wins BJP Portrait of Britain Award with powerful shot of Black Lives Matter protest

Award winning Kilburn photographer Brunel Johnson

‘Don’t let residents pay price for virus’ Brent Council tells government

A mocked-up invoice for money Brent Council is calling on the government to pay for services during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Carabao Cup: Plymouth 3 QPR 2

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

View from the House: Social services and schools must have what they need to prioritise children’s wellbeing

MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq is worried about children's welfare during the pandemic. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

Film review Mulan (12A)

Disney's MULAN Mulan (Yifei Liu) Photo: Jasin Boland © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jobs and apprenticeship boosts as construction of HS2 in Old Oak Common gets underway

Old Oak Common Station site handover. Picture: HS2

Wembley youth project fundraising for a new minibus to run trips for vulnerable young people

Ansar Youth Project is fundraising for a new minibus