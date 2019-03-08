Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield
PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 August 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Sports reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from QPR's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.
Joe Lumley 7 - Made a few smart saves when he was called upon.
Angel Rangel 7 - Looked lively down the right and dealt well with any pressure he was put under.
Grant Hall 8 - Put in a solid performance at the back and got his side's equaliser with a great header.
Yoann Barbet 5 - Gave away a poor penalty by bringing down Elias Kachunga.
Ryan Manning 7 - Caught out a few times in defence but a real threat from out wide and got the assist from a great free-kick.
Geoff Cameron 8 - Broke up the play very well in midfield.
Luke Amos 6 - Quiet game and had a few loose passes in midfield.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Threatened Huddersfield a few times with some great runs forward and unlucky not to score a great goal.
Josh Scowen 6 - Didn't really get into the game and was lucky not to be punished in the first half after giving the ball away in midfield.
Ebere Eze 7 - A bright spark again and caused problems for Huddersfield.
Jordan Hugill 6 - Had a few sights at goal but failed to really test the opposition goalkeeper.
Subs:
Ilias Chair 7 - Looked a real danger with some good balls into the box.
Todd Kane 7 - A threat down the right after coming on for Rangel.
Nahki Wells 5 - Didn't have enough time to make an impact.