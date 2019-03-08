Search

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Sports reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from QPR's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

Joe Lumley 7 - Made a few smart saves when he was called upon.

Angel Rangel 7 - Looked lively down the right and dealt well with any pressure he was put under.

Grant Hall 8 - Put in a solid performance at the back and got his side's equaliser with a great header.

Yoann Barbet 5 - Gave away a poor penalty by bringing down Elias Kachunga.

Ryan Manning 7 - Caught out a few times in defence but a real threat from out wide and got the assist from a great free-kick.

Geoff Cameron 8 - Broke up the play very well in midfield.

Luke Amos 6 - Quiet game and had a few loose passes in midfield.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Threatened Huddersfield a few times with some great runs forward and unlucky not to score a great goal.

Josh Scowen 6 - Didn't really get into the game and was lucky not to be punished in the first half after giving the ball away in midfield.

Ebere Eze 7 - A bright spark again and caused problems for Huddersfield.

Jordan Hugill 6 - Had a few sights at goal but failed to really test the opposition goalkeeper.

Subs:

Ilias Chair 7 - Looked a real danger with some good balls into the box.

Todd Kane 7 - A threat down the right after coming on for Rangel.

Nahki Wells 5 - Didn't have enough time to make an impact.

