Paul Smyth leaves QPR to join Wycombe on loan

Paul Smyth celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR forward Paul Smyth has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley and has been absent in QPR's pre-season friendlies so far.

He now joins former Rs midfielder Gareth Ainsworth, who manages the League One club.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, manager Mark Warburton said: "Paul came to the club, settled in well and made a very positive impression.

"However, he now needs to continue his development by playing regular first-team football and in Gareth and Wycombe we have the perfect environment for this to happen.

"Yes, he could benefit from being around the first-team squad here and having occasional pitch time but our focus has to be on having Paul develop as swiftly as possible and there is no better teacher than playing the game itself."