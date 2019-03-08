Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Sports reporter Dan Bennett takes a look at four key talking points from QPR's pre-season victory over Oxford United.

Warburton's style of play is already coming across

When Mark Warburton was first appointed as QPR manager he spoke of his desire to play an attractive, possession based style of football and that was certainly obvious in Saturday's victory. Playing out from the back was a key part of the way Rangers played with defenders needing to be confident in possession. There were times when players were caught in possession in dangerous areas but overall, the style of play was effective and forced Oxford to work very hard to chase down the ball.

Scowen can be key in attacking role

With Dominic Ball playing as the most defensive of the midfielders and Luke Amos getting back and forth, Josh Scowen was allowed freedom in an attacking midfield role and certainly impressed. His intention from early on in the game was to get close to Ebere Eze who was playing up front in order to provide support and he really made things happen for Warburton's side. Oxford struggled with him all day long as he continued to pick up the ball in dangerous areas and played some key passes. He was also very unlucky not to score late in the first half after his effort when through on goal bounced back off the post.

Plenty more to come from Amos

Tottenham loanee Luke Amos gave QPR fans a reason to be excited for the season ahead with an excellent performance which included two goals. The 22-year-old showed his desire in both of his goals as he rushed in at the back post, firstly to get on the end of an Eze corner and then a Ryan Manning cross for the second. It wasn't just his goals that stood out but also his pace, passing and confidence on the ball. After a difficult last season which he missed through injury, Amos looks determined to get back on track this season and as his manager said after the game, there is certainly a lot more to come from him in the season ahead.

QPR must sign some strikers

It may have been obvious already but Saturday's game reaffirmed that QPR must sign some strikers before the season starts. Aramide Oteh had started the last two pre-season games but was dropped against Oxford with Eze playing in the central striker position. While he had a decent game, it was clear that he is much more comfortable behind the striker in areas where he can get on the ball more and beat players with his pace and skill. Warburton needs at least two strikers, ideally three, if his side are to have a successful season. With the way he wants his team to play, someone with pace who can get in behind defences to stretch them would be ideal, as well as someone who can hold the ball up and bring the likes of Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Luke Amos into play.