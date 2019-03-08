Eustace admits QPR can have no complaints with drubbing at Norwich

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Sorry Rs thumped 4-0 away to Canaries on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman battle for the ball (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman battle for the ball (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

John Eustace admitted Queens Park Rangers could have no complaints with the final scoreline after losing 4-0 at title hopefuls Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Canaries were in command from the start against a poor Rs side and were 2-0 up inside 12 minutes thanks to goals from Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann.

The league leaders continued to dominate and Teemu Pukki made it 3-0 just before half-time after Buendia had caught Luke Freeman in possession.

Buendia saw red midway through the second period for a late lunge on Josh Scowen, but Norwich still had enough about them to grab a fourth near the end with Pukki bursting through to score his 27th goal of the season.

And Eustace, who was placed in interim charge of the west Londoners after Steve McClaren was sacked last week, admitted his side were second best.

“We were up against a really good Norwich side who are probably going to win the league and it was always going to be a tough game for us,” he said.

“Having said that I was very disappointed with the way we defended early on.

“When Norwich scored their first it seemed to drain the confidence out of the lads and it was a very difficult first half for us.

“I was disappointed with the way the goals were conceded, but you have to give full credit to Norwich who were playing very well.

“We changed the shape in the second half and made it more difficult for Norwich.

“The subs did well and we can take some positives for the way we went about things after the break.

“Now it’s a question of brushing this one off and preparing for a huge game at Millwall next week.”

Asked if he thought he would still in charge for that one, Eustace added: “I can’t really say. I was asked to take over when Steve (McClaren) left and I will continue to do that until told otherwise.”

Norwich boss Daniel Farke, meanwhile, was delighted and said: “We have been set many different challenges in recent weeks, but we always seem to find any answers.

“It doesn’t surprise that we keep winning games because I have a lot of faith in this group, but I am unbelievably proud of them.

“We have had a lot of good of wins this season and this one certain compares with them. We played some excellent football, especially in the first half, scored three goals and could easily have had four or five.

“And we ended up scoring another goal in the second half and getting a clean sheet so I am very pleased.”

Farke said he could understand when Buendia was shown a red card, but hopes he will not receive a ban as a result.

“We were winning 3-0, the ball was in a non-dangerous area and there was no need to go into the tackle so quickly.

“Emi is a young player and he needs to learn from this,” he said.

“It wasn’t a tackle from behind and there were several like that against us which were not punished. He also did not touch the player and there was no injury.

“I do not complain about the red card, but hopefully when the EFL have had a look they will decide that the Emi should not be banned for that.”