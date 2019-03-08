Managerless QPR head to title chasers Norwich

Queens Park Rangers have sacked Steve McClaren (left), with John Eustace (right) placed in interim charge (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Managerless Queens Park Rangers face a daunting trip to Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich City on Saturday.

The Rs parted company with boss Steve McClaren on Monday after a dreadful run of just one win their last 15 league matches.

John Eustace, who was appointed as McClaren’s assistant last summer, is due to take temporary charge of the west Londoners this weekend.

The 39-year-old does have previous experience as a manager, having previously been in charge of Kidderminster Harriers in the Vanarama National League for two seasons prior to moving to Loftus Road.

With QPR currently undergoing a thorough recruitment process to appoint their new boss, Eustace has been placed in interim charge for an unspecified amount of time.

But the former Watford midfielder says he is happy to fill in for as long as the Rs board feel is necessary.

Eustace told the club website: “For as long as the club need me in this role, the lads will be ready and prepared.

“They will be committed and wanting to fight for the club.”

Prior to working for McClaren as his assistant manager, Eustace had previously played under the former QPR boss at Derby County.

And the 39-year-old also took the opportunity to pay tribute to McClaren following his departure from Loftus Road.

Eustace added: “I came here to learn from him. He’s a fantastic manager and a really good coach, so to work with him and learn off him was the next stage of my development.

“I have got a great deal of respect for him and his departure was a big shock, but that’s football and I am here now to help the club.”

QPR head for Norwich in 17th place and just eight points above the bottom three, and Eustace is aware of the situation is far from ideal.

“We have had some really disappointing results of late and the most important thing now is making sure everyone is focused and determined to get enough points to make sure we stay in this league,” said the former midfielder.

“The first point I made to the players is that they are in a relegation battle, and they know that.

“We have got seven tough games and we need to be competitive in every one of them.”