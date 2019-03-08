New QPR signings excited to work under Warburton again

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly has signed for QPR. (pic Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

New QPR signings Liam Kelly and Lee Wallace have spoken to the club about their hopes for the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Rangers player Lee Wallace has signed for QPR. (pic Andrew Milligan/PA) Former Rangers player Lee Wallace has signed for QPR. (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

Queens Park Rangers' new signings have said they are excited about the opportunity of working with manager Mark Warburton again.

The club announced the signings of young goalkeeper Liam Kelly and defender Lee Wallace on Friday.

Both worked under Warburton when he was in charge of Glasgow Rangers and mark the new QPR manager's first move into the transfer market after being appointed in May.

Full-back Wallace won promotion to the Scottish Premiership under Warburton and told qpr.co.uk: "Everyone knows about his (Warburton) previous line of work and he kind of fuses that into the football world.

"I know for a fact that the manager will help the club to move forward. The main thing that stands out about him is the man that he is; the quality of person.

You may also want to watch:

"That is great for a player because it is hugely important in modern-day football that the culture is right in your environment if you want to be successful."

It will be the first time the 31-year-old, who has signed for the club on a two-year deal after limited game time over the past two seasons, has played outside of Scotland in his career.

Wallace added: "He gave me the captaincy at Rangers, which was a real honour for me and a huge privilege.

"I'm going to meet this opportunity head on and first and foremost, I can't wait to work hard and earn the right to wear the shirt and try and make a positive impact on as many of my teammates as possible."

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly, 23, impressed while at Livingston last season, keeping 14 clean sheets as they remained in the Scottish Premiership despite being one of the favourites to go down.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after joining on a four-year deal, he said: "It was an opportunity that I couldn't say no to, having known the manager and the way he wants to make his team play.

"How the manager conducts himself is brilliant and he was a big part of my choice to come here.

"There are some good goalkeepers here and I'm ready for that challenge and will approach it in a positive way and hopefully I'll get the right outcome."