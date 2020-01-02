Wells on possibility of permanent QPR move and aims for rest of the season

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers striker Nahki Wells discusses his hopes for the rest of the season, the possibility of a permanent move to the club and the win over Cardiff City.

Nahki Wells says he will stay at QPR if he is given the final decision but admits that he does not know whether a permanent move will happen in January.

The striker spent last season on loan at the R's from parent club Burnley and signed on loan for the whole of this season on the last day of the summer transfer window.

He struck a hat-trick in the win over Cardiff on New Year's Day which took his tally up to 11 league goals for the campaign and also assisted Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 29-year-old's contract at Burnley expires in the summer, with many Championship clubs likely to be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

And asked whether he could make his move to west London permanent in January, Wells said: "I'm totally unsure but one thing I can assure you is that if I have the ultimate decision it will be to stay at this football club.

"I reiterated it when I joined, I reiterated it a few weeks ago when things weren't going great.

"I'm enjoying my time here, I owe the fans a really good season and I'm onto that.

"I'm settled and I want to go on and finish this aim of getting in the play-offs and seeing what can happen from there.

"But who knows what's going to happen?"

The hat-trick against Cardiff saw Wells end a nine-game goal drought, with his last goal coming in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on November 9.

However, the game against Boro saw him give away a poor pass which led to their equaliser and he has also missed several chances of late, most notably in the 2-2 draw with Charlton on December 21.

But the Bermudian was delighted to get back to his goalscoring form from earlier in the season and says his side are still targeting a play-off place.

"I wouldn't change anything I've done, I've been a little bit unlucky with some of the instances," he added.

"I've missed a few chances that I should have scored and more often than not score.

"There's been some games without any chances but then to get the hat-trick, get an assist, be amongst it, have a big influence on the game as a whole, I'm delighted and it gives me a platform to build from.

"We've shown in spurts that we can blow teams away in 45 minutes but then have another rocky 45 minutes.

"Maybe from a little bit of an error, go away from what we're doing and allow teams back in it and sometimes not take the points because we maybe haven't been too clinical or we've made a silly mistake, a defensive error or a goalkeeper error and it's cost us.

"If we've not got the desire to try and get in the play-off places then what's the point of being here?

"We all try to get to the glory land of the Premier League, we all want to be in that top six and in and amongst it and we're definitely trying.

"We've made mistakes that have really cost us and we've been our own downfall but we're still only five points off it, we've still got half a season to go and we're still big believers that what we're doing is the right way and more often that not we'll get the results."