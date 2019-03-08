Nahki Wells happy he 'made sacrifices' to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town.

Nahki Wells is happy that he decided to make sacrifices in order to return to QPR and is eager to improve on a "mediocre" last season.

The forward scored his third and fourth goals of the season against Luton Town on Saturday, helping his side race into a three-goal lead.

Speaking after the game, the 29-year-old revealed he jumped at the chance to return on loan for the season when the opportunity became available and wants to repay the faith shown in him.

"I was really delighted that it became an opportunity," he said.

"I had to take a little bit of sacrifice for different things to come but I'm happy to be back. Sometimes you have to take sacrifice to be where you belong.

"There was no hesitation, the only problem was I never saw it in the horizon until the last second.

"I love it here, I got another chance to come back and I promise the fans will see the best of me in this shirt.

"That's the most important thing. It's not about being at Burnley, being in the Premiership with all the financial benefits from it.

"Ultimately it's about playing your best football and playing week in, week out and I've been given that opportunity so I just want to repay everyone."

Wells scored nine goals for the R's last season, seven in the Championship, as they finished 19th in the league table but is confident Rangers can finish higher this season.

The last two games have seen him start in a strike partnership with Jordan Hugill, something he is enjoying despite admitting he prefers being a lone striker.

He added: "A lot of people don't believe it but I genuinely like to play as a lone striker with creative players behind me but I still have that because we've got a formation that allows me to have another strike partner with creative players behind me.

"It's the perfect match. He ticks boxes that I'm unable to and I tick boxes (that he's unable to).

"We have a really good understanding of where to be and what's effective for the team so I'm enjoying it and I'm enjoying building a partnership that could potentially go on to be good.

"It's a long season and we're only going to build but to win three games on the spin gives us a good stead to stay near the top six which is where we deserve to be.

"Anything's possible, it's just about coming together as a squad, it's not always about money. Obviously money dictates a lot but off the back of what was, in my opinion, a mediocre season last season, I have a lot to prove.

"We had really good spells last season, let's not forget that. Going into Christmas anything was possible we just got in a spell that we couldn't really get out of.

"Losing became a habit but we just need to take each game as it comes and stay present, stay focused on the cause and not look too far ahead.

"We're playing with freedom, we're playing very attacking, attractive football and from a supporters' perspective, I'm sure it's a joy to watch.

"There's some things we need to improve on and we will continue to try and do that over the course of the season.

"(We need to) not get wrapped up in a promotion push and just go under the radar and continue to beat these teams that people believe we shouldn't."