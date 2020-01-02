'They deserve the goals and assists' - Wells full of praise for QPR youngsters

Fulham's Stefan Johansen (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers striker Nahki Wells heaped praise on youngsters Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair following the 6-1 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day.

Wells bagged a hat-trick in the home victory while Eze, Osayi-Samuel and Chair also impressed with their performances.

And the Bermudan believes playing with the talented trio makes his job of scoring goals easier.

He said: "They're huge talents, you give them the ball, they give me the ball and we can make things happen.

"It's a lot easier having that talent behind you, you just have to sometimes make that run and make that movement and they can make something happen out of nothing.

"Credit to them, they've been working hard and they deserve the goals and assists that they've got as well.

"I enjoy it. It's been great to play with Jordan as well and it's been great to play as a sole striker with those behind us."