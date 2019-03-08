'Unfinished business' - Nahki Wells completes loan return to QPR

QPR have completed a deadline day swoop for Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who has joined the club on a season-long loan deal.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at the Rs and made 40 appearances for the club in the Championship, scoring seven league goals.

He is the third striker Mark Warburton has signed on loan this summer along with Jordan Hugill and Jan Mlakar.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Wells said: "I think everyone knows how much the club means to me and once the opportunity arose I was always going to come back.

"I went back to Burnley with the full intention of trying to get into the first team. That hasn't transpired so I had to accept that.

"I am thankful the opportunity has presented itself to return. I feel I have some unfinished business and still have a lot to offer so I want to get my head down and focus.

"They (the fans) have only seen sparks of what I am capable of. They didn't see it enough and now I have the opportunity to right those wrongs.

The Bermuda international will wear the number 21 shirt and could feature on Saturday against his former club Huddersfield Town.

Manager Mark Warburton is pleased to bring Wells back to the club and said: "His qualities are there for all to see. He has experience within the division and he gives us that option now because we were light up top.

"We only had Jordan (Hugill) and Jan (Mlakar), and with injuries and the demands of the season we needed to have more attacking options. Nahki gives us that.

"We need competition for places all over the park and now we have that in place."