Millwall 1 QPR 2 - Wells double hands Rangers away win

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Championship: Millwall 1 QPR 2

A second double in two games from striker Nahki Wells handed QPR their fourth straight league win at the expense of Millwall.

Shaun Hutchinson had equalised for the home side but Wells was able to capitalise on goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski's error to hand his side a 2-1 win.

The first, and best, chance of the first half fell to Jordan Hugill on 16 minutes.

After Nahki Wells challenged for a header, the ball fell to Hugill inside the penalty area but his shot at goal was superbly blocked by Alex Pearce before being claimed by Bialkowski.

Millwall had their first real attempt of the game when Jed Wallace blazed the ball over the bar from outside the box on 25 minutes.

Ebere Eze then did exactly the same for the R's ten minutes later following some encouraging and patient build-up play.

Three minutes later Eze was involved again as he kept hold of the ball under pressure inside the box and teed up Wells, whose shot was blocked.

Wells had another go before half time but again his strike deflected into the hands of Bialkowski.

Immediately after the restart, Jed Wallace struck a powerful effort at Joe Lumley but the goalkeeper caught well.

A minute later, there were cries of a penalty from the away fans and Hugill, who claimed he was pulled down in the box when a free-kick was whipped in.

The home side came out much improved at the start of the half, with Matt Smith having a header saved by Lumley before the keeper tipped away a cross at his back post.

But Rangers took the lead on 56 minutes thanks to the in-form Wells, who curled a beautiful first-time strike into the far corner from inside the box.

Three minutes later, the goalscorer picked out Todd Kane at the back post but the right-back could only shoot over the bar.

The Lions had a chance to equalise when Shaun Hutchinson met a corner at the near post but Lumley was there to claim the ball.

But Hutchinson did draw his side level on 69 minutes, poking home from a corner from close range.

However, the sides were level for just three minutes when a huge error from Bialkowski, who failed to clear the ball, gave Wells the chance to slot into the empty net.

Neil Harris' side had a huge chance to equalise with ten minutes remaining as Wallace ran through on goal with Lumley to beat but fired his effort wide of the target.

The home fans saw their handball penalty appeals dismissed late on before Ferguson fired an effort over from out wide.

Aiden O'Brien then found himself in space in the box on 89 minutes but could only place his header wide, before Hugill shot over from range at the other end.

Former R's man Matt Smith was the next to head wide for Millwall as they pushed for an equaliser.

But the away side could not find it as Mark Warburton's side picked up their fourth league win in a row.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Cameron, Leistner, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Chair, Eze, Wells, Hugill

Millwall: Bialkowski, McCarthy, Hutchinson, Cooper, J.Wallace, Thomson, Smith, Ferguson, Pearce, Molumby, Bodvarsson