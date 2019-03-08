Millwall 1 QPR 2: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 September 2019
QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the win over Millwall.
Joe Lumley 7 - Not really tested but dealt with deliveries into his box well.
Todd Kane 7 - Good energy to get up and down the right hand side and looked good defensively.
Geoff Cameron 7 - Did well in a back three in place of the injured Grant Hall and dealt with the aerial threat Millwall possess.
Toni Leistner 8 - Won everything in the air against Millwall's front two and got stuck in to Smith and Bodvarsson to stop them threatening.
Yoann Barbet 7 - Stood up to the physical challenge well and looks to have shaken off his poor form from the start of the season.
Ryan Manning 7 - A threat from out wide with some dangerous deliveries.
Dominic Ball 7 - Important role in front of the back four and performed his defensive duties well to assist the three centre-backs.
Ebere Eze 7 - Troubled Millwall with his trickery and linked up play between the midfield and attack.
Ilias Chair 7 - Grew into the game well to put in another promising performance.
Nahki Wells 9 - Looks like he can't miss at the moment. His first goal was a terrific finish and his second the result of some good pressure to capitalise on a mistake.
Jordan Hugill 7 - Big presence up front for the R's to partner the in-form Wells and relieved pressure with his hold up play. Unlucky not to give his side the lead in the first half.