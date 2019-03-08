Search

Millwall 1 QPR 2: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 September 2019

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the win over Millwall.

Joe Lumley 7 - Not really tested but dealt with deliveries into his box well.

Todd Kane 7 - Good energy to get up and down the right hand side and looked good defensively.

Geoff Cameron 7 - Did well in a back three in place of the injured Grant Hall and dealt with the aerial threat Millwall possess.

Toni Leistner 8 - Won everything in the air against Millwall's front two and got stuck in to Smith and Bodvarsson to stop them threatening.

Yoann Barbet 7 - Stood up to the physical challenge well and looks to have shaken off his poor form from the start of the season.

Ryan Manning 7 - A threat from out wide with some dangerous deliveries.

Dominic Ball 7 - Important role in front of the back four and performed his defensive duties well to assist the three centre-backs.

Ebere Eze 7 - Troubled Millwall with his trickery and linked up play between the midfield and attack.

Ilias Chair 7 - Grew into the game well to put in another promising performance.

Nahki Wells 9 - Looks like he can't miss at the moment. His first goal was a terrific finish and his second the result of some good pressure to capitalise on a mistake.

Jordan Hugill 7 - Big presence up front for the R's to partner the in-form Wells and relieved pressure with his hold up play. Unlucky not to give his side the lead in the first half.

