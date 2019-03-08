Millwall 1 QPR 2: Five things we learned

QPR players warming up. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett looks at five key talking points from the away win at Millwall.

Strength in depth in the squad

For a lot of sides, the news at 2pm on a Saturday that your captain and central defender who has played every game of the season so far had picked up an injury and will miss out would be a cause for concern. But while Mark Warburton does not have the biggest squad at his disposal, he does have quality in each position and Geoff Cameron stepping into the defence in place of Hall proved that. Rangers have enough strength in depth to cope with injuries and suspensions when they arise which will be vital as the season goes on.

Leistner return a welcome boost

The change of formation to a three at the back system has seen the return of Toni Leistner at the heart of the defence. The German has been brilliant since returning and put in a fine display as captain at Millwall, constantly winning the ball in the air against the opposition strike force to help his side to victory. The 29-year-old has responded well to a spell out of the team and has been a huge part of his side's winning run.

Formation works for different challenges

Mark Warburton admitted after his side's win against Millwall that it was a very different sort of test to the one faced against Luton Town the week before. But despite that, the manager opted to stick with the same 3-5-2 formation which has worked so well in the winning run. The Lions played a physical game and tested Rangers with balls into the box but the three centre halves stood up to the challenge well and with several creative players on the pitch, they could also hurt the opposition going forward.

Clinical finishing from Wells

What a start to the season it's been for Nahki Wells. After returning on loan on transfer deadline day, the striker has scored five goals in six league games to help his side up to fourth in the Championship. Warburton has previously spoken about the need to be more clinical when his side haven't got the results they want but with Wells full of confidence and chances continually falling his way, he is helping to improve that.

Sloppy goals still being conceded

For all the positives this season, the fact still remains that QPR have not yet kept a clean sheet. Their goalscoring record this season has meant it has not been too much of an issue but defensive errors and easily avoidable goals means that sides have been able to find a route back into games against Rangers when perhaps they shouldn't have. Millwall's goal from a corner could easily have been avoided and these mistakes could end up costing QPR points.