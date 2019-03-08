Eustace expects hostile reception for QPR at Millwall

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Rs hoping to pick up vital success at Lions tonight

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) Norwich City's Onel Hernandez (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

John Eustace reckons Queens Park Rangers will be subject to a far-from-warm welcome when they visit fellow strugglers Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

With just six games to go this term, the London rivals both find themselves at the wrong end of the table and in a fight to survive.

Even when Millwall are doing well on the pitch, their home at The Den is one of the most intimidating grounds in the country to visit.

And with both the Lions and QPR fighting it out to avoid relegation to League One, caretaker boss Eustace knows the west Londoners face a stern test of character on Wednesday.

He told the club website: “It is always a very hostile atmosphere there and a tough place to go, and that will be no different on Wednesday.

“We know the task in front of us, we know what’s required and we will go into the game ready and prepared for the test.”

Eustace will be looking for huge improvements from QPR at Millwall after they slumped to a 4-0 loss at leaders Norwich City at the weekend.

The Rs were poor from the off and that the Canaries were able to score their final goal after having Emi Buendia dismissed capped a dismal afternoon for the Loftus Road club.

Eustace accepts that level of performance was unsatisfactory, but revealed the squad are gunning to right their wrongs against Millwall.

“We were all disappointed with the result at the weekend,” he added.

“It was against a very good team, but we have spoken about that and we are ready to go for Millwall.

“Everyone knows we are in a tough situation but the way the boys have responded this week and trained, they are ready for the challenge.

“The players haven’t needed to be lifted, they know what’s ahead. It’s a big four weeks, starting now.”