'I thought we deserved a point' - Neil Harris blames quality of finishing for loss to QPR

Millwall manager Neil Harris on why his side lost to QPR.

Neil Harris believes that quality of finishing was the reason QPR were able to beat his Millwall side on Saturday.

Shaun Hutchinson's equaliser had cancelled out Nahki Wells first-time strike from inside the box but Bartosz Bialkowski's error gave Wells an easy finish to make it 2-1 just moments later.

Harris insists his side matched Rangers well but praised their quality in front of goal.

"I thought we deserved a point out of the game," he said.

"I've played Sheffield United a couple of times and switched to 3-5-2 and it's always worked.

"Today I thought the shape worked to nullify QPR and certainly their best four players - the front pairing and the midfield two, the attacking 10s, and it worked the majority of time barring just before half time when they ran the game a little bit.

"Let's be honest, the difference between the teams is we give the ball away for the second goal, Nahki Wells scores a great finish for the first goal.

"We score a goal from a set-play but in open play we create four or five good opportunities but we haven't got the quality to score."