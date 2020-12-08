Millwall and QPR players to stand arm-in-arm in ‘show of solidarity’ ahead of their clash

Players from Millwall and QPR will stand arm-in-arm with each other in a show of solidarity for football’s fight against discrimination ahead of kick-off at The Den on Tuesday night.

The two teams will hold aloft a banner to show their collective commitment towards ongoing efforts to rid the game of racism following discussions with Millwall, Kick It Out, Show Racism The Red Card, The PFA, The FA and The EFL.

QPR have informed Millwall that a selection of our players also wish to take the knee as a way of showing their support for anti-discrimination efforts.

This gesture is being respected by Millwall, and the Lions have firmly asked all those in attendance to do likewise.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “We have always been at the forefront of encouraging equality and diversity while tackling discrimination in all its forms.

“Our initial approach to this particular situation was for all our players to take the knee in a show of solidarity.

“However, following a series of discussions with Millwall, as well as internal conversations involving myself, Director of Football Les Ferdinand, manager Mark Warburton and the entire first team squad, it was agreed that standing shoulder to shoulder with our opposition players would be a more powerful response.

“On top of this, some of our players wish to take the knee and we fully support this action.

“As I said in September on this subject, each individual needs to be free to make their own decision on how to express intolerance for social injustice, without fear of being negatively judged.”