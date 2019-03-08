Search

QPR held to draw at Millwall

PUBLISHED: 21:44 10 April 2019

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Sky Bet Championship: Millwall 0 Queens Park Rangers 0

Queens Park Rangers were held to a goalless draw at Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs nearly took the lead in the second minute, but Matt Smith’s volley from a Luke Freeman cross was saved by home stopper David Martin.

Smith and Freeman linked up against 30 minutes later, with the former heading narrowly wide from a free-kick delivered by the latter.

With four minutes left in the half, away custodian Joe Lumley did well to keep out a header from Alex Pearce following a corner.

Lumley was called upon again five minutes into the second half, this time keeping out a header from Jake Cooper.

The Lions continued to press, with the Rs’ Ryan Manning clearing a header from Pearce off the line in the 55th minute.

With 17 minutes to go, substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel was first denied by Martin, before Freeman shot wide soon after.

That proved to be the last real sight of goal for either side with the points shared between the relegation rivals.

QPR will hope to go one better on Saturday when they play host to Swansea City in the league.

Millwall (4-4-1-1): Martin; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Meredith; Wallace, Tunnicliffe (Morison 83),, Leonard, Marshall (O’Brien 78); Thompson; Gregory.

Subs: Amos (GK), McLaughlin, Williams, Elliott, Skalak.

QPR (3-5-2): Lumley; Furlong, Leistner, Lynch; Manning, Scowen, Cameron, Luongo, Freeman (Wszolek 90+1); Smith, Wells (Osayi-Samuel 62).

Subs: Ingram (GK), Cousins, Eze, Hemed, Walker.

Referee: John Brooks.

