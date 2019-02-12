Search

QPR set to be without Freeman for Boro trip

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 February 2019

Luke Freeman celebrates his goal for Queens Park Rangers against West Bromwich Albion, but later went off injured (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Freeman celebrates his goal for Queens Park Rangers against West Bromwich Albion, but later went off injured (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Midfielder went off injured as Rs lost 3-2 to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night

Queens Park Rangers' Massimo Luongo (right) is taken down inside the box by West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)Queens Park Rangers' Massimo Luongo (right) is taken down inside the box by West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Freeman looks set to miss Queens Park Rangers’ trip to Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder went off injured for the Rs on Tuesday night in the closing moments of their 3-2 loss at home to West Bromwich Albion in the league.

Freeman had earlier scored the west Londoners’ first goal of the night, restoring parity after Jefferson Montero had given the Baggies an early lead.

West Brom then regained their advantage through Jacob Murphy in the second half, before substitute Tomer Hemed scored a penalty for the Loftus Road club to level things up again.

With five minutes of normal time remaining in the match, Freeman went off injured for QPR and with all three substitutions already made, Steve McClaren’s men finished the match a man light.

The Baggies took full advantage, with Jake Livermore’s stoppage-time goal sending the Rs crashing to defeat.

Speaking to journalists after the game, McClaren revealed the extent of Freeman’s injury, but offered a positive prognosis.

“Luke’s just got a hip flexor issue and hopefully it’s not too bad,” said the 57-year-old.

“It’ll be tough to recover him in three days for our trip to Middlesbrough, but hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

The defeat to West Brom was a sixth straight league loss for QPR and they will be praying that run does not hit seven at Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Rs are without a win in their last eight league matches, having won three in a row prior to their recent barren run.

And McClaren attributes the sudden drop in form to fine margins going against his side in recent weeks.

“It’s things you can’t control like referees’ decisions on penalties and just certain things, but you’ve just got to keep going and fighting knowing that if you do that, your form will turn,” added McClaren, who faces his former employers this weekend having managed Middlesbrough from 2001-06.

“We’ve experienced it before, I certainly have, and we’re going to experience it again.

“When we had that good spell, one thing I’d say is we didn’t concede as many goals as what we’re doing at the present moment.”

