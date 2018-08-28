Search

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 December 2018

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

The one-time professional footballer was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in March 2016

Money is being raised for former Queens Park Rangers and Leyton Orient midfielder Matthew Brazier, who has Non-Hodgkin Follicular Lymphoma.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed in March 2016 and following aggressive chemotherapy, he was in partial remission later that year.

However, this year Brazier has struggled with many associated side effects of the illness and he is now at a point where his consultant wants him to have a more aggressive type of chemotherapy.

A statement on his GoFundMe page read: “There is a treatment centre in Istanbul, which is becoming world-renowned for offering alternative, and highly successful, therapies.

“Dr Slocum at this institute has said Matthew needs to start treatment as soon as possible.

“As well as travel and hotel expenses, the first treatment will cost €7,250, with subsequent treatments every two weeks, each costing €6,000.

“Matthew will need at least six courses of treatment, and so that’s why the goal is £40,000. We would be so grateful for any help anyone is able to give. Thank you.”

Brazier enjoy a 10-year professional career, starting out at Loftus Road and playing for the Rs between 1994 and 1998 and eventually hanging up his boots at Orient in 2004 after a two season spell in E10.

To donate click here.

