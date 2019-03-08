Midfielder Matt Smith joins QPR on loan from Manchester City

QPR have made their second signing of the day, bringing in midfielder Matt Smith on loan for the season from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at FC Twente, where he was a regular in the Dutch side which won the Eerste Divisie.

The centre-midfielder has been with the Premier League champions since the age of 14 and signed a new long-term deal three months ago.

He is Rangers' second signing today, with manager Mark Warburton also bringing in another young midfielder on loan for the season in Luke Amos, who joins from Tottenham.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Smith said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I can't wait.

"I spoke to the gaffer here and the connection he has with his players is something that I really got attracted to.

"He wants a young, hungry squad and that fitted me well so I took the chance to come here with both hands.

"The way he wants to play football appealed to me. Having grown up at Man City, that style is something they instill in you so I had one conversation with the gaffer here and knew this is what I wanted from my second loan move."

Smith broke into the Wales team last year, making his debut in a 0-0 draw with Mexico in June.

He can play in defensive or attacking midfield and featured 34 times for FC Twente in the league last season.

"It is a tough league and I felt I needed this for my development" he added.

"When you go to any new club you want to be playing games. That's why I have come here - to prove I can play at this level. I've got to prove it to myself and to everybody here."

Warburton added: "Matt can play as a defensive midfielder or slightly more advanced.

"He is comfortable in both positions. I see him playing a key role in front of our back four.

"He is tenacious, he rats to get the ball, he's very comfortable in possession, takes the ball in tight areas and has a lovely range of passing as well.

"There is always going to be competition for places and he knows that but I think he is really excited by the challenge ahead."