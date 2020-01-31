Smith recalled from QPR loan and joins Charlton Athletic

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester City recall midfielder Matt Smith from Queens Park Rangers so he can join Charlton Athletic on transfer deadline day.

Midfielder Matt Smith has been recalled from his loan spell at QPR by Manchester City, who have sent him back out on loan to Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old struggled for game time under Mark Warburton, making just ten appearances in the first half of the season.

Smith will now spend the rest of the season on loan at the Addicks, who are due to face QPR in March.

It follows the departure of midfielder Josh Scowen, who has joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

Mark Warburton is still looking to bring in one more signing before the January transfer window closes, having also lost Nahki Wells and Toni Leistner this month.