Search

Advanced search

Smith recalled from QPR loan and joins Charlton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 19:41 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 31 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester City recall midfielder Matt Smith from Queens Park Rangers so he can join Charlton Athletic on transfer deadline day.

Midfielder Matt Smith has been recalled from his loan spell at QPR by Manchester City, who have sent him back out on loan to Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old struggled for game time under Mark Warburton, making just ten appearances in the first half of the season.

Smith will now spend the rest of the season on loan at the Addicks, who are due to face QPR in March.

It follows the departure of midfielder Josh Scowen, who has joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

Mark Warburton is still looking to bring in one more signing before the January transfer window closes, having also lost Nahki Wells and Toni Leistner this month.

Most Read

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club’s decision not to sign Wells

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Most Read

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club’s decision not to sign Wells

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR recall striker Oteh from loan at Bradford

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Smith recalled from QPR loan and joins Charlton Athletic

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

QPR boss previews home clash with Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club’s decision not to sign Wells

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

QPR miss out on Wells as striker joins Bristol City

Nahki Wells has joined Bristol City. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24