Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR and signed for Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

Smith first joined the Rs from Fulham in 2017, playing 102 times for the club in all competitions.

He scored eight times in the league last season despite being largely restricted to substitute appearances.

The forward has also had spells with Oldham Athletic, Leeds United and Bristol City.

Speaking to millwallfc.co.uk, he said: "It's been a process over the course of the off-season, and I'm ready to hit the ground running.

"Being honest, it can be a little unsettling for a player when discussions are ongoing, but I've just tried to be as professional as possible and I had a week of training at QPR to get my fitness going."

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here now."

His departure comes on the same day as Rangers signed another Matt Smith, with the Manchester City midfielder joining on a season-long loan deal.