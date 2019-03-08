Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

PUBLISHED: 20:16 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:16 01 July 2019

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR and signed for Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

Smith first joined the Rs from Fulham in 2017, playing 102 times for the club in all competitions.

He scored eight times in the league last season despite being largely restricted to substitute appearances.

You may also want to watch:

The forward has also had spells with Oldham Athletic, Leeds United and Bristol City.

Speaking to millwallfc.co.uk, he said: "It's been a process over the course of the off-season, and I'm ready to hit the ground running.

"Being honest, it can be a little unsettling for a player when discussions are ongoing, but I've just tried to be as professional as possible and I had a week of training at QPR to get my fitness going."

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here now."

His departure comes on the same day as Rangers signed another Matt Smith, with the Manchester City midfielder joining on a season-long loan deal.

Most Read

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

Midfielder Matt Smith joins QPR on loan from Manchester City

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Most Read

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

Midfielder Matt Smith joins QPR on loan from Manchester City

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Cricket: Middlesex made to pay by Derbyshire batsmen

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)

Midfielder Matt Smith joins QPR on loan from Manchester City

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

QPR sign Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists