MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v West Brom

PUBLISHED: 11:53 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 28 September 2019

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Live updates from Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

QPR take on West Bromwich Albion today at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium looking for their fifth straight league win.

The Baggies, like Rangers, find themselves in the play-off places having made a strong start to the season and remain unbeaten in the league.

Charlie Austin, Matt Phillips and Darnell Furlong could all feature for Albion against their former club.

The R's head into the game having beaten Millwall 2-1 in their last fixture, while West Brom came from behind twice to pick up a 4-2 win against strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Rangers suffered a humiliating 7-1 away defeat to the Baggies last season and were also beaten 3-2 in the return fixture at home.

Nahki Wells will look to continue his impressive form of late, having scored four goals in his last two league games.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from today's game.

