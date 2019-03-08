Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Swansea - R's look to bounce back from first defeat

PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 21 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Live updates from Queens Park Rangers v Swansea in the Championship.

QPR will look to respond to their first defeat of the season when they face Swansea at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton's side were beaten 2-0 away at Bristol City last Saturday to bring their unbeaten start to an end.

The Swans, meanwhile, find themselves in fifth after a strong start to the season including a 3-2 win at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side have only dropped points in one league game so far this campaign, drawing 0-0 at home to Derby County.

Rangers, though, will be looking to emulate the result from their home game against Swansea last season which saw them pick up a 4-0 win.

Spanish striker Borja Baston has returned to Swansea after a loan spell at Alaves last season and scored twice in the win over Preston.

For updates of today's Championship clash, follow our live blog and follow QPR reporter Dan Bennett on Twitter.

Most Read

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Flammable fancy dress lands Park Royal business with £10k fine

Euro Accessories (UK) Limited and owner Farid Ayubi fined for selling knock-off children's costumes. Picture: Brent Council

Alex Smith death: Two teenagers arrested in connection with fatally stabbing boy, 16, in Camden

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Flammable fancy dress lands Park Royal business with £10k fine

Euro Accessories (UK) Limited and owner Farid Ayubi fined for selling knock-off children's costumes. Picture: Brent Council

Alex Smith death: Two teenagers arrested in connection with fatally stabbing boy, 16, in Camden

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Swansea - R’s look to bounce back from first defeat

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Hughes expecting Bush and Holden to provide big test of title credentials

Middlesex's Max Holden catches the ball (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Mark Warburton’s thoughts ahead of Swansea clash as QPR look to bounce back from first defeat

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Cricket: Middlesex ‘got into a mess’ says Law

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Kenton teacher encouraging GCSE pupils to thank staff when they pick up their results

Shaline Patel, of Claremont High School, part of a campaign reminding GCSE pupils to thank their teachers.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists