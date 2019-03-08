MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Swansea - R's look to bounce back from first defeat

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Live updates from Queens Park Rangers v Swansea in the Championship.

QPR will look to respond to their first defeat of the season when they face Swansea at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton's side were beaten 2-0 away at Bristol City last Saturday to bring their unbeaten start to an end.

The Swans, meanwhile, find themselves in fifth after a strong start to the season including a 3-2 win at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side have only dropped points in one league game so far this campaign, drawing 0-0 at home to Derby County.

Rangers, though, will be looking to emulate the result from their home game against Swansea last season which saw them pick up a 4-0 win.

Spanish striker Borja Baston has returned to Swansea after a loan spell at Alaves last season and scored twice in the win over Preston.

