MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Middlesbrough - Rangers look for response to back-to-back defeats

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 09 November 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Team news, score updates and all the action from Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough in the Championship.

QPR take on a struggling Middlesbrough side this afternoon looking to put an end to a run of three games without a win.

The R's have lost their last two games, going down 2-0 away at Leeds United in their last game and also suffering a west London derby defeat to Brentford.

But Middlesbrough visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium struggling for form, having not won any of their last eight games in the league.

Jonathan Woodgate's side sit third from bottom in the Championship, winning just twice this season, and are 11 points behind QPR who sit ninth.

Boro are also struggling for goals, having not scored in any of the last four league games, while the R's are still looking for a first clean sheet.

Yoann Barbet is set to miss out again for Rangers with a muscle injury, while the away side have a number of injuries to players including Rudy Gestede and Marcus Browne.

George Saville is suspended, while Ryan Shotton is also set to miss out.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from today's game.

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens' toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Free firework spectacular and 'Light the Night' festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain's Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Leocardo Loney, 83, who vanished from Wembley care home died after 'severe failings' by Brent Council, inquest hears

Leocardo Loney. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

