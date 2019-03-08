MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Middlesbrough - Rangers look for response to back-to-back defeats

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Team news, score updates and all the action from Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough in the Championship.

QPR take on a struggling Middlesbrough side this afternoon looking to put an end to a run of three games without a win.

The R's have lost their last two games, going down 2-0 away at Leeds United in their last game and also suffering a west London derby defeat to Brentford.

But Middlesbrough visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium struggling for form, having not won any of their last eight games in the league.

Jonathan Woodgate's side sit third from bottom in the Championship, winning just twice this season, and are 11 points behind QPR who sit ninth.

Boro are also struggling for goals, having not scored in any of the last four league games, while the R's are still looking for a first clean sheet.

Yoann Barbet is set to miss out again for Rangers with a muscle injury, while the away side have a number of injuries to players including Rudy Gestede and Marcus Browne.

George Saville is suspended, while Ryan Shotton is also set to miss out.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from today's game.